MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grants support hands-on projects across four states, helping students explore science, build financial skills and experience new ways to learn



12 educators were selected to receive $1,000 each to support engaging classroom projects for the 2026–27 school year.

Recipients represent six Idaho schools, four Arizona schools and one school each in Montana and Nevada. Projects range from bicycle-powered energy experiments to adaptive art tools for students.



SANDY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union, through the Mountain America Foundation, has awarded $12,000 in educator grants for the 2026–27 school year to support classroom projects across Arizona, Idaho, Montana and Nevada. The funding will help 12 educators create engaging learning experiences, from managing money to studying local waterways.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

“Students will get to experience the science behind the lesson, such as pedaling a bicycle to generate electricity,” said Suzanne Oliver, executive director of the Mountain America Foundation.“These educators have developed thoughtful ways to make learning tangible. A $1,000 grant puts these experiences within reach.”

What will these grants bring to classrooms?

This year's grants will support a wide variety of learning experiences, from STEM and financial education to more accessible opportunities for students with disabilities.

At W.F. Killip Elementary in Flagstaff, Arizona, a bicycle generator will help students explore human-powered energy. At Valentine Elementary School in Peach Springs, Arizona, a schoolwide composting system will connect the cafeteria and garden.

Financial education programs are expanding through hands-on money management for second graders at Burton Elementary School in Rexburg, Idaho, and a $100 startup entrepreneurship challenge at Shelley High School in Shelley, Idaho.

Students at Clark Fork Preparatory High School in Missoula, Montana, will study local watersheds with new supplies and equipment. Hidden Valley Elementary School in Reno, Nevada, is developing a new design lab that will allow students to explore how adaptations in plants and animals can inform engineering solutions.

The grants will also make learning more accessible for students with disabilities in Lapwai and Boise, Idaho. At Lapwai Elementary School, adaptive brushes, accessible scissors and other creative materials will expand access to art activities. At Lake Hazel Middle School, a new functional literacy lab will provide additional reading support for middle school students.

How long has Mountain America been supporting educators?

Since launching the program in 2016, Mountain America has awarded more than 100 grants supporting classroom projects in science, literacy, the arts, vocational education and other areas of learning.

To view a full list of grant recipients, visit macu.com/grants.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $22 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across multiple states and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America-guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

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