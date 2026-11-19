MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading players: SteelSeries, Razer, Logitech, Corsair and Glorious Gaming. Profiles cover their roles in the sublimation blank mouse pad market.

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Sublimation Blank Mouse Pad Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sublimation blank mouse pad market is experiencing strong growth, supported by rising demand for personalized desk accessories, promotional merchandise and gaming peripherals. The market is projected to increase from $1.24 billion in 2025 to $1.34 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $1.82 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Historical market growth has been supported by increasing demand for office accessories, the expansion of retail stationery and computer peripheral sales, and the early adoption of sublimation printing technology. The growth of corporate gifting programs and improvements in polyester-coated surface manufacturing have also strengthened the commercial potential of sublimation blank mouse pads.

Looking ahead, market expansion is expected to be driven by e-commerce personalization platforms, branded promotional merchandise, hybrid and remote working arrangements, and the growing gaming and esports ecosystem. Technological advances in heat-transfer printing materials are improving image quality, durability and production efficiency, making customized mouse pads more attractive to businesses, online sellers and individual consumers.

Work-from-home and hybrid office trends are creating sustained demand for comfortable, functional and personalized workspace accessories. Sublimation blank mouse pads help users organize their desks, improve mouse control and create visually distinctive home or corporate workstations. According to the UK Office for National Statistics, the proportion of working adults participating in hybrid working increased from 28% between April 19 and May 1, 2023, to 30% between April 24 and May 6, 2024. This continued adoption of flexible working models is supporting demand for customized office peripherals.

Corporate branding and marketing investment is another key growth driver for the sublimation blank mouse pad market. Businesses can print logos, promotional artwork and branded messages on mouse pads for use in offices, events, employee programs and client gifting campaigns. These products offer companies a practical way to maintain brand visibility while providing recipients with a useful desk accessory. In April 2024, the Interactive Advertising Bureau reported that U.S. internet advertising revenue rose from $209.7 billion in 2022 to a record $225 billion in 2023, an annual increase of 7.3%. The broader rise in marketing expenditure is encouraging businesses to diversify their promotional strategies and invest in customizable merchandise.

The expansion of e-commerce is also increasing access to sublimation blank mouse pads and related customization services. Online print-on-demand platforms allow sellers to offer personalized products without maintaining large inventories, while consumers can select designs, upload artwork and place orders through digital storefronts. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, total U.S. e-commerce sales reached an estimated $1.11 trillion in 2023, increasing 7.6% from 2022. Continued growth in online retail is expected to create new opportunities for manufacturers, printing businesses and independent product designers.

Key sublimation blank mouse pad market trends include growing demand for customized promotional merchandise, wider adoption of eco-friendly printable peripherals and increasing interest in gaming desk setups. Online customization platforms are expanding their product selections, while advances in heat-activated transfer coatings are helping producers deliver sharper graphics, more consistent color reproduction and longer-lasting printed surfaces.

Asia-Pacific dominated the sublimation blank mouse pad market in 2025 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered in the sublimation blank mouse pad market include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Standard Sublimation Blank Mouse Pads; Gaming Sublimation Blank Mouse Pads; Ergonomic Sublimation Blank Mouse Pads; Other Product Types

2) By Material: Rubber; Fabric; Neoprene; Other Materials

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores; Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets; Specialty Stores; Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Personal Use; Commercial Use; Promotional Products; Other Applications

5) By End User: Individuals; Corporates; Printing Businesses; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Standard Sublimation Blank Mouse Pads: Rectangular Mouse Pads; Round Mouse Pads; Thin Surface Mouse Pads; Thick Cushion Mouse Pads; Fabric Surface Mouse Pads

2) By Gaming Sublimation Blank Mouse Pads: Extended Gaming Mouse Pads; Red Green Blue Lighting Mouse Pads; High Speed Surface Mouse Pads; Anti Slip Base Mouse Pads; Water Resistant Gaming Mouse Pads

3) By Ergonomic Sublimation Blank Mouse Pads: Wrist Rest Mouse Pads; Gel Filled Mouse Pads; Memory Foam Mouse Pads; Curved Edge Mouse Pads; Orthopedic Support Mouse Pads

4) By Other Product Types: Foldable Mouse Pads; Travel Mouse Pads; Double Sided Mouse Pads; Eco Friendly Mouse Pads; Custom Shape Mouse Pads

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Jovial Sub LLP

Sublimation Solutions LLP

ANBALIPPU.IN

Pink Pearl

Vision Media Pvt. Ltd.

J.K. Enterprises

Shenzhen Hongcai Printing Co. Ltd.

SUDI

Geniekart.co.in

Manglam Enterprises

Amy Prints

Koncept Imaging India

A1 Sublimation Gifts

Priniks

Ningbo Quanwei Rubber Products Co. Ltd.

Rohin Industries

MAT FAMILY

Guizhou Fuding Rubber & Plastic Co. Ltd.

Magical Gifts

SteelSeries

Razer

Logitech

Corsair Glorious Gaming

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