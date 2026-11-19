MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “The global VR and AR technologies market is projected to grow from $41.0 billion in 2026 to $156.2 billion by 2031 at a 30.7% CAGR, driven by AI-enabled smart glasses, spatial computing, immersive entertainment, industrial digital twins and workforce training.”

Boston, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global virtual and augmented reality market is projected to grow from $32.3 billion in 2025 to $156.2 billion by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.7% over the forecast period 2026–2031. This analysis is drawn from BCC Research's newly published report, Virtual and Augmented Reality: Technologies and Global Markets, which identifies enterprise demand, AI integration, and maturing 5G infrastructure as the principal forces reshaping the immersive technology landscape.

Key Findings

. Market scale and growth trajectory: The global virtual and augmented reality market is valued at $32.3 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach $156.2 billion by 2031 at a 30.7% CAGR, underpinned by accelerating enterprise deployment and expanding consumer hardware accessibility.

. Regional dominance: The Americas leads all regions with a 41.6% market share, reflecting concentrated enterprise investment, established technology infrastructure, and the presence of dominant platform developers and hardware manufacturers driving North American adoption.

. 5G and edge computing as infrastructure enablers: The rollout of 5G networks and private edge computing infrastructure has reduced end-to-end AR/VR latency to below 20 milliseconds - the threshold required for comfortable immersive use - unlocking commercial viability for real-time training, remote assistance, and maintenance applications.

. Enterprise VR training delivers documented ROI: Organisations are deploying immersive VR training environments that demonstrate measurable outcomes, including a 10–15% improvement in test scores and a 30% reduction in training time, compelling enterprise budget holders to accelerate deployment across manufacturing, logistics, defence, and healthcare verticals.

. Healthcare emerges as the fastest-growing application segment: Medical institutions are integrating VR for surgical training, procedure planning using patient MRI and CT data, and clinical education. The healthcare segment is expanding at a 35.0% CAGR - the fastest rate among all AR/VR application areas - as patient safety imperatives and digitisation initiatives align. Emerging technologies including haptic feedback systems, waveguide optics, MicroLED displays, spatial computing platforms, and ultra-compact OLED pixels for wearable devices are poised to further elevate immersion quality and expand the addressable use case universe.

. Competitive landscape: The market features an expansive set of incumbents and challengers, including Meta, Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Sony Group Corporation, Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.), Samsung, HTC Corp., Snap Inc., Unity Technologies, Magic Leap Inc., ByteDance, Lenovo, Varjo Technologies Oy, XREAL, PTC Inc., Vuzix Corp., and a range of enterprise-focused specialists including EON Reality, WorldViz Inc., and Virtalis Group.

Market Drivers

The convergence of 5G infrastructure, AI, and falling hardware costs is creating a self-reinforcing growth cycle across the AR/VR value chain. AI-powered AR/VR platforms now enable real-time environmental understanding, voice assistance, and personalised content delivery, while simultaneously lowering content creation barriers for enterprises and developers. Retail and e-commerce operators are investing in AR virtual try-on solutions that allow consumers to visualise clothing, eyewear, furniture, and cosmetics in three dimensions prior to purchase - directly reducing product return rates and generating measurable commercial value. Together, these structural forces are broadening the commercial footprint of immersive technology well beyond gaming into healthcare, industrial training, retail, and remote collaboration.

Investors should nonetheless account for persistent headwinds. Premium device pricing - exemplified by the Apple Vision Pro at $3,499 - continues to constrain mass-market penetration. Battery life limitations, processing intensity requirements, display deficiencies such as the screen-door effect, VR motion sickness, and a complex multi-jurisdictional data privacy compliance environment encompassing GDPR, CCPA, and China's PIPL represent material friction points that could slow adoption curves and compress margins for platform developers.

Investment Considerations

The AR/VR market presents a compelling long-term growth opportunity for investors with exposure to immersive technology platforms, enterprise software, semiconductor hardware, and next-generation display components. Enterprises with demonstrated ROI-driven deployment pipelines - particularly in healthcare and industrial training - offer lower-risk near-term revenue visibility, while consumer hardware platforms remain a higher-reward, higher-volatility category contingent on headset price reduction. Companies best positioned to capture disproportionate value include those operating across the full stack - hardware, operating system, and content ecosystem - as well as specialised enterprise solution providers with defensible vertical integrations. The emergence of the Android XR platform and solid-state battery development represent technology catalysts that could meaningfully compress the timeline to mass-market adoption.

About the Report

Virtual and Augmented Reality: Technologies and Global Markets provides comprehensive market sizing, segmentation by application and geography, competitive intelligence across 24 key players, and a full forecast horizon through 2031.

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.

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