MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Profiles Dell, HP, ASUS, Acer and MSI, covering their mouse/keyboard desk mat offerings, product innovation, gaming accessories and market activity.

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mouse Keyboard Desk Mat Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mouse keyboard desk mat market is experiencing strong growth as consumers invest in organized, comfortable, and visually appealing computer workspaces. The market is projected to increase from $3.09 billion in 2025 to $3.38 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. Historical growth has been supported by rising home computer usage, increased participation in gaming, greater adoption of dedicated home workspaces, demand for desk surface protection, and a growing preference for well-organized workstations.

Looking ahead, the mouse keyboard desk mat market is forecast to reach $4.77 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.9%. Market growth is expected to be driven by the continued adoption of hybrid working environments, increasing interest in ergonomic workspace accessories, and the popularity of personalized desk configurations. Demand for sustainable desk accessories and larger work surfaces capable of supporting multiple devices is also expected to create new opportunities for manufacturers and retailers.

Key mouse keyboard desk mat market trends include rising demand for extended mats that accommodate both keyboards and mice, along with growing interest in ergonomic designs that support comfort during prolonged computer use. Waterproof and easy-to-clean surfaces are gaining popularity among office workers, remote employees, gamers, and students. Customized products featuring personalized colors, graphics, branding, or game-inspired designs are also becoming increasingly prominent. In addition, multi-device desk mats are attracting users who need space for laptops, tablets, keyboards, mice, smartphones, and other accessories.

The expansion of remote and hybrid work is a major factor supporting market growth. Cloud-based collaboration platforms and digital communication tools allow employees to work effectively from home and alternate between remote and office locations. Mouse keyboard desk mats help users create efficient workstations by protecting desk surfaces, reducing clutter, and providing a consistent area for computer accessories. According to the UK Office for National Statistics, the proportion of working adults participating in hybrid work increased from 28% between April 19 and May 1, 2023, to 30% between April 24 and May 6, 2024. This gradual increase highlights the continued importance of workspace accessories designed for home and flexible working arrangements.

Gaming is another significant growth area for the mouse keyboard desk mat market. Manufacturers are introducing products intended to improve precision, responsiveness, comfort, and overall performance for competitive and enthusiast PC gamers. In October 2025, Sony India launched its INZONE gaming peripherals lineup, developed in collaboration with Fnatic players. The collection included a gaming keyboard, mouse, mouse pads, wired in-ear earphones, and wired headphones. These products were designed to deliver faster response times, improved accuracy, and greater comfort, reflecting the wider market shift toward high-performance gaming accessories.

Strategic partnerships are also helping brands combine hardware innovation with entertainment-based designs. In July 2026, Razer partnered with Kuro Games to introduce an official Wuthering Waves peripheral collection inspired by the action role-playing game. The collaboration focused on increasing player engagement and offering specialized gaming accessories that combine functional performance with recognizable game-themed aesthetics. Such licensed collections are expected to support demand for personalized and collectible desk accessories.

Asia-Pacific was the leading region in the mouse keyboard desk mat market in 2025 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Countries covered in the mouse keyboard desk mat market include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Extended Desk Mats; Standard Desk Mats; Gaming Desk Mats; Ergonomic Desk Mats; Custom Or Personalized Desk Mats; Other Product Types

2) By Material: Rubber; Fabric; Leather; Plastic; Other Materials

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores; Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets; Specialty Stores; Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Home; Office; Other Applications

5) By End User: Individual; Commercial; Institutional

Subsegments:

1) By Extended Desk Mats: Full-Size Desk Mats; Extra-Wide Desk Mats; Multi-Device Desk Mats; Large Workspace Desk Mats

2) By Standard Desk Mats: Rectangular Desk Mats; Compact Desk Mats; Medium-Size Desk Mats; Everyday-Use Desk Mats

3) By Gaming Desk Mats: Speed-Surface Desk Mats; Control-Surface Desk Mats; Light-Emitting Desk Mats; Waterproof Gaming Desk Mats

4) By Ergonomic Desk Mats: Wrist-Support Desk Mats; Anti-Fatigue Desk Mats; Cushioned Desk Mats; Non-Slip Desk Mats

5) By Custom Or Personalized Desk Mats: Custom-Printed Desk Mats; Photo-Printed Desk Mats; Logo-Printed Desk Mats; Name-Customized Desk Mats

6) By Other Product Types: Foldable Desk Mats; Transparent Desk Mats; Dual-Surface Desk Mats; Eco-Friendly Desk Mats

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Dell Technologies Inc

HP Inc

ASUSTeK Computer Inc

Acer Inc

Micro-Star International Co Ltd

Logitech International SA

Corsair Gaming Inc

Cherry SE

Satechi Inc

Cooler Master Technology Inc

Fnatic Ltd

Sharkoon Technologies GmbH

Varmilo Technology Co Ltd

Thermaltake Technology Co Ltd

Keychron Inc

Eastern Times Technology Co Ltd

Orbitkey Pty Ltd

Grovemade LLC

Oakywood Sp z o o

Mionix AB

Arozzi AB

Endgame Gear GmbH

Shenzhen X-raypad Technology Co Ltd

Shenzhen Akkogear Technology Co Ltd COMPUCASE Enterprise Co Ltd

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