MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eight finalists from seven states honored for the trust they build with children, families and fellow educators

Detroit, Mich., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning Care, a nationwide provider of early education and childcare, today named Eva Castro of The Children's Courtyard in Austin, Texas, its 2026 Teacher of the Year and Charmaine Hammond of Everbrook Academy in Charlotte, N.C., its 2026 Director of the Year.

The winners were selected from eight finalists representing Learning Care's more than 20,000 educators and directors across more than 1,100 schools. The finalists were chosen from hundreds of nominees and collectively represent more than 155 years of service to children and families.

The Teacher of the Year Award recognizes educators who embody the qualities that matter most in early childhood education: connection, compassion and an unwavering belief in every child's potential. For Eva Castro, those qualities have defined nearly four decades in the classroom. A certified Master Teacher, Castro has spent 39 years in early childhood education, 25 of them with Learning Care. Her pre-K classroom prepares children with the confidence, independence and readiness they need for kindergarten and beyond. She treats families as true partners, working closely with parents to support children both at school and at home, and has earned the kind of trust that brings families back to her classroom with younger siblings.“At the heart of everything I do, I simply love children,” Castro said.“For me, working with children has never just been a job. It has been something I genuinely love and feel passionate about.” Watch Castro's story here:

The Director of the Year Award honors school leaders who embody the very best of Learning Care, demonstrating excellence in safety and compliance, educational quality, family experience, employee engagement and school operations. With more than 20 years in early childhood education, eight of them with Learning Care, Charmaine Hammond is known for her steady and values-driven leadership. She builds strong teams, earns deep family trust and holds high standards for safety and quality, while supporting peer schools across her district.“I believe in leading with trust, open communication, encouragement, and genuinely getting to know my team,” Hammond said.“I want every person to feel valued, supported, and confident in their abilities, knowing that I am always in their corner.” Watch Hammond's story here:

“Our teachers and school leaders are the heart of Learning Care,” said Dr. Johnna Weller, Chief Education and Impact Officer of Learning Care.“Every day, they show up for children and families with patience, warmth and a real commitment to each child's growth. Our teachers create the moments that shape children's earliest years, and our directors build the teams that make those moments possible. Eva, Charmaine and this year's finalists represent the very best of our profession, and we are proud to celebrate them.”

The Teacher of the Year and Director of the Year were chosen by a selection committee of Learning Care executives and announced at an awards ceremony during Learning Care's 2026 Care Conference, taking place Nov. 16-19 in Detroit. The annual conference brings together the company's field and support center leaders for professional development, strategy sessions and a partner expo.

The 2026 Teacher of the Year Finalists

This year's Teacher of the Year finalists share a defining trait: relationships with families that last well beyond a single school year. Each has built trust through consistency, warmth and open communication, and several are developing the next generation of teachers along the way. Joining Castro as finalists are:

Tracie Herne, La Petite Academy in Lexington, Ky. With 24 years in early childhood education, 23 of them with Learning Care, Herne leads a nurturing preschool classroom where every child feels safe, capable and inspired to learn. She is known for leading consistent family communications through SproutAbout, Learning Care's proprietary family engagement app, and for mentoring fellow teachers.

Lexi Moree, Childtime Learning Center in Roseville, Calif. In just her third year in early childhood education, Moree has become highly regarded by families for the relationships she builds and the confidence she helps each child develop. Each morning, she is greeted with hugs from current and former students alike, a sign of how deeply children connect with her.

Lakisha“Kisha” Smith, Young School in Columbia, Md. Smith brings 11 years of early childhood experience, including seven years running her own family childcare program. She joined Young School three years ago as an administrative assistant and now serves as a team lead, while developing her assistant teachers to share her warmth and care. Becoming a parent inspired her to enter the early education field.

The 2026 Director of the Year Finalists

This year's Director of the Year finalists have one thing in common: impact that reaches beyond their own schools. Each is credited with mentoring peers, coaching new directors and stepping in wherever support is needed most, while leading schools where strong results and strong culture go hand in hand. Joining Hammond as finalists are:

Kathern“Katy” De La Torre, Everbrook Academy in Irvine, Calif. De La Torre has worked in early childhood education since 2011 and joined Learning Care in 2020 as an assistant director at Childtime in Laguna Niguel, Calif. She works side by side with her staff, keeps an open door and makes a point of celebrating every team win, big or small. She has built a team that shares her passion for exploration and play-based learning, and has helped onboard, develop and coach fellow directors across her region.

Sabrina Dugger, La Petite Academy in Decatur, Ala. Dugger has 33 years in early childhood education, four of them with Learning Care. She leads with a teacher-first philosophy, believing that when teachers feel valued and supported, children and families feel it too, and serves as a mentor for directors across Alabama. Her impact spans generations: This year, a former student enrolled her own son at Dugger's school.

Whitney Wallis, Pathways Learning Academy in Carmel, Ind. With 10 years in early childhood education, five of them with Learning Care, Wallis leads her school while mentoring directors across districts. She has also supported the opening of three new schools and helped build operational systems in a neighboring district.

About Learning Care

Learning Care is a leading provider of early childhood education, serving families through more than 1,100 schools across the United States and supported by more than 23,000 employees. For nearly 60 years, the organization has led with heart-bringing together care, learning, and love in every classroom. Learning Care is dedicated to nurturing children's growth and development through high-quality early education while providing essential childcare that empowers working families, strengthens businesses, and helps communities flourish. Learning Care's brands include: AppleTree & Gilden Woods, Childtime Learning Centers, Creative Kids, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Montessori Unlimited, Pathways Learning Academy, The Children's Courtyard, Tutor Time, U-GRO, and Young School. For more information, visit learningcare.co.

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2026's Teacher and School Director of the Year

CONTACT: Marielena Santana Learning Care 248-392-2039...