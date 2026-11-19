Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Open Source Audit Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global open source audit market is experiencing rapid growth as organizations strengthen software security, licensing compliance and supply chain governance. The market is projected to increase from $2.08 billion in 2025 to $2.42 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. Historical growth has been supported by the expanding use of open source software, rising license compliance disputes, increased software supply chain attacks, wider enterprise DevOps adoption and stricter software governance requirements.

Looking ahead, the open source audit market is forecast to reach $4.51 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.8%. Key growth factors include the adoption of software bills of materials (SBOMs), increasing regulatory pressure, continued expansion of cloud-native development, greater reliance on third-party code and stronger secure-by-design mandates. Organizations are also seeking better visibility into open source dependencies as software environments become more complex and interconnected.

Cybersecurity awareness remains a major driver of open source audit market growth. The rising frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks are prompting businesses and public-sector organizations to identify vulnerabilities in open source components before they can be exploited. Open source audits help security teams detect vulnerable dependencies, assess licensing obligations, prioritize remediation and reduce exposure to software supply chain threats.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Internet Crime Complaint Center, 880,418 cybercrime complaints were recorded globally in 2023, with reported potential losses exceeding $12.5 billion. Complaints increased by nearly 10% year over year, while financial losses rose by 22%. These figures highlight the growing operational and financial consequences of cybercrime and reinforce the need for continuous software risk assessment.

Major open source audit market trends include automated software composition analysis, continuous dependency monitoring, integrated license risk dashboards, shift-left security testing and direct integration with developer pipelines. These capabilities enable organizations to evaluate open source components earlier in the software development lifecycle while accelerating remediation and supporting regulatory compliance.

Technology providers are advancing automated license scanning and AI-supported vulnerability detection to improve assessment speed, reduce false positives and prioritize critical risks. In 2023, Synopsys enhanced its Black Duck platform with expanded automation and AI-powered vulnerability detection. The platform supports large-scale scanning of open source components, security vulnerability identification, licensing compliance analysis, automated reporting and risk prioritization.

Strategic partnerships are also shaping the competitive landscape. In July 2025, Revenera partnered with Germany-based Bitsea to shift the delivery of its software composition analysis services. The agreement allows Revenera to focus on product development while strengthening offerings such as Code Insight and SBOM Insights through Bitsea's open source audit expertise.

Tariffs on imported cybersecurity appliances and scanning hardware are having a moderate impact on the market by increasing infrastructure costs for on-premises audit deployments. Hardware-supported scanning operations and regions reliant on imported security infrastructure face greater exposure to higher setup expenses. These pressures may slow investment in large-scale internal audit environments while encouraging adoption of cloud-based, software-only and locally developed open source audit solutions.

The market is segmented by audit type, deployment model, frequency, application and industry vertical. Audit types include license compliance, security vulnerability, operational risk and open source monitoring. Deployment options include on-premises, cloud-based and hybrid models, while audit frequency ranges from one-time and periodic reviews to continuous monitoring. Key applications include enterprise software development, cloud and software-as-a-service platforms, telecommunications, IT services, healthcare and financial services. Major industry users include manufacturing, finance, information technology, healthcare and education.

Open source audit market revenues are generated through license compliance verification, software composition analysis, vulnerability assessment, dependency tracking and legal risk auditing. As organizations increase their reliance on third-party and open source code, demand for automated, continuous and development-integrated audit capabilities is expected to remain strong through 2030.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: License Compliance Audits; Security Vulnerability Audits; Operational and Risk Audits; Open Source Monitoring

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud-Based; Hybrid

3) By Audit Frequency: One Time Audit; Periodic Audit; Continuous Monitoring

4) By Application: Enterprise Software Development; Cloud and Software As A Service Platforms; Telecom and Information Technology (IT) Services; Healthcare and Finance

5) By Industry Vertical: Manufacturing; Finance; Information Technology; Healthcare; Education

Subsegments:

1) By License Compliance Audits: Software License Verification; License Usage Tracking; Third Party Component Audits; Open Source License Risk Assessment; Intellectual Property Compliance Checks

2) By Security Vulnerability Audits: Static Code Analysis; Dynamic Application Testing; Penetration Testing; Vulnerability Scanning; Threat Modeling

3) By Operational and Risk Audits: Process Efficiency Audits; Risk Management Assessments; Regulatory Compliance Audits; Performance Evaluation Audits; Internal Control Reviews

4) By Open Source Monitoring: Continuous Code Monitoring; Dependency Tracking; Security Patch Monitoring; License Change Tracking; Vulnerability Alerting Systems

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

