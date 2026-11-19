Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mobile Health Monitoring Diagnostic Medical Device Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile health monitoring diagnostic medical device market is experiencing rapid expansion as healthcare systems increase their use of connected diagnostics, remote patient monitoring and home-based care technologies. The market is projected to grow from $43.65 billion in 2025 to $52.21 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6%.

By 2030, the mobile health monitoring diagnostic medical device market is expected to reach $107.69 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 19.8%. Historical growth has been supported by the development of portable monitoring equipment, wireless medical sensors, hospital telemonitoring initiatives, remote diagnostic services and home testing devices. Future market growth is expected to benefit from rising demand for chronic disease monitoring, broader virtual care programs, increased adoption of connected diagnostic devices and integration with clinical analytics platforms.

Remote patient monitoring is a major driver of market growth. Connected and wearable diagnostic devices allow healthcare professionals to collect and review patient data outside traditional clinical environments. These technologies support continuous monitoring, earlier identification of health changes and more timely clinical intervention. They can also reduce the need for frequent in-person appointments while improving access to personalized care for patients with chronic and long-term conditions.

Virtual care adoption demonstrates the increasing role of mobile health technologies in healthcare delivery. According to the Independent Health and Aged Care Pricing Authority, virtual care-including telehealth and remote patient monitoring-accounted for approximately 24% of non-admitted care in Australian public services during 2022-23. Continued investment in digital healthcare infrastructure is expected to strengthen demand for mobile health monitoring diagnostic medical devices.

Product innovation is also reshaping the market. Manufacturers are developing consumer-focused devices that provide continuous health insights through wearable sensors and smartphone applications. In August 2024, Dexcom launched Stelo, an over-the-counter continuous glucose biosensor in the United States for adults aged 18 and older who do not use insulin therapy. The wearable sensor is placed on the back of the upper arm, monitors glucose levels for up to 15 days and transmits information directly to a smartphone application. The launch highlights the growing emphasis on accessible health monitoring, preventive care and patient engagement.

Strategic acquisitions are supporting further consolidation and portfolio expansion. In September 2024, Veridian Healthcare acquired Zewa for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is intended to expand Veridian's remote patient monitoring, mobile health and telehealth capabilities by adding connected and non-connected diagnostic products. Zewa's portfolio includes digital blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, thermometers and devices used in respiratory and pain management.

Key mobile health monitoring diagnostic medical device market trends include:



Mobile-connected diagnostic sensors that transmit patient information to healthcare platforms

Real-time remote monitoring for chronic disease management and post-discharge care

Cloud-linked medical devices that support centralized data access and clinical analysis

Portable multi-parameter monitors for homecare and ambulatory settings

Wireless clinical monitoring systems integrated with virtual care programs Consumer-oriented wearable devices designed to support preventive health management

The market covers glucose monitors, blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, cardiac monitors, sleep apnea monitors and multi-parameter monitoring systems. Product formats include wearable, handheld, implantable and remote monitoring devices, as well as mobile applications. These solutions are used in diabetes care, cardiovascular health, respiratory disease management, neurological monitoring, medication adherence and other clinical applications. Principal end users include hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, homecare providers, and research and academic institutions.

Tariffs on medical-grade sensors, wireless modules, embedded processors and diagnostic electronics are creating additional cost pressures across the mobile health monitoring diagnostic medical device supply chain. Wearable and handheld device manufacturers that depend on imported sensing and connectivity components from Asia-Pacific markets may face higher production and integration expenses. These costs can affect procurement budgets for hospitals, diagnostic centers and homecare providers.

At the same time, changing trade conditions are encouraging supplier diversification, regional manufacturing investment and local medical device assembly. This shift may strengthen domestic component ecosystems, reduce long-term supply chain exposure and support more resilient production strategies. As connected care becomes a larger part of healthcare delivery, innovation, accessibility and secure clinical integration will remain central to the continued growth of the mobile health monitoring diagnostic medical device market.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Glucose Monitor; Blood Pressure Monitor; Pulse Oximeter; Cardiac Monitor; Sleep Apnea Monitor; Multi Parameter Monitoring Device; Other Devices

2) By Device Type: Wearable Devices; Handheld Devices; Implantable Devices; Mobile Applications; Remote Monitoring Devices

3) By Application: Diabetes; Cardiovascular Diseases; Central Nervous System Disease; Respiratory Diseases; Musculoskeletal Diseases; Smoking Cessation; Medication Adherence; Other Applications

4) By End User: Hospitals; Ambulatory Surgical Centers; Homecare Settings; Diagnostic Centers; Research and Academic Institutes

Subsegments:

1) By Glucose Monitor: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices; Self Monitoring Blood Glucose Meters; Flash Glucose Monitoring Devices; Implantable Glucose Sensors; Non Invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices

2) By Blood Pressure Monitor: Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitors; Wrist Blood Pressure Monitors; Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors; Wearable Blood Pressure Monitors; Home Blood Pressure Monitors

3) By Pulse Oximeter: Fingertip Pulse Oximeters; Handheld Pulse Oximeters; Wearable Pulse Oximeters; Tabletop Pulse Oximeters; Pediatric Pulse Oximeters

4) By Cardiac Monitor: Holter Cardiac Monitors; Event Cardiac Monitors; Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices; Implantable Cardiac Monitors; Wearable Cardiac Monitors

5) By Sleep Apnea Monitor: Polysomnography Devices; Portable Sleep Monitoring Devices; Wearable Sleep Apnea Monitors; Home Sleep Testing Devices; Positive Airway Pressure Monitoring Devices

6) By Multi Parameter Monitoring Device: Vital Signs Monitoring Devices; Bedside Multi Parameter Monitors; Wearable Multi Parameter Monitors; Remote Patient Monitoring Devices; Home Multi Parameter Monitoring Devices

7) By Other Devices Including Fetal Monitors and Neurological Monitors: Fetal Heart Rate Monitors; Uterine Contraction Monitors; Electroencephalography Monitoring Devices; Intracranial Pressure Monitors; Neuromuscular Monitoring Devices

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

