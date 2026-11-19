MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationally recognized earthquake scientist joins SGH's Engineering Mechanics & Infrastructure team in Southern California

Newport Beach, CA, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH) is pleased to welcome Kenneth Hudnut as a Director, Seismic Resilience, in the firm's Engineering Mechanics & Infrastructure (EMI) group. Based in Newport Beach, CA, Ken will help critical infrastructure owners assess earthquake hazards, prioritize investments, and develop strategies to improve the performance of essential systems, working alongside SGH team members specializing in seismic evaluation, risk assessment, and retrofit.

“Ken brings a unique perspective to the complex decisions infrastructure owners face,” said Fred Grant, SGH Managing Principal, EMI, Southern California.“His experience developing resilience strategies and setting investment priorities complements our engineering expertise and will help clients identify where action can have the greatest impact.”

Ken brings decades of experience in earthquake science and infrastructure resilience. Most recently, he served as Seismic Expert and Seismic Resiliency Program Leader at Southern California Edison, where he developed an approach to prioritize infrastructure assets for evaluation and mitigation based on safety, reliability, and criticality, helping to guide investments across the utility's portfolio.

“Throughout my career, I have endeavored to help organizations and communities understand and reduce their earthquake risks,” said Ken.“Joining SGH is an exciting opportunity to continue that work alongside engineering experts in the industry.”

Prior to joining Southern California Edison, Ken spent nearly thirty years with the U.S. Geological Survey, where he led major earthquake risk-reduction initiatives and conducted research as part of the Earthquake Hazards Program. Throughout his career, he has worked to advance the understanding of earthquake and volcanic hazards through research and applied science, and has authored or co-authored more than one hundred peer-reviewed scientific publications. He has also taught and advised on geology and geophysics at the University of California, Los Angeles, and the California Institute of Technology. Ken earned a Ph.D. in geology from Columbia University and a bachelor's degree with high honors in earth sciences from Dartmouth College.

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Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH) is a multidisciplinary, national engineering firm of trusted consultants and technical experts offering services in structures, building enclosures, advanced analysis, performance & code consulting, and applied science & research. We are committed to building long-term client partnerships, creating rewarding careers for our employees, advancing our profession, and giving back to our communities. At SGH, we lean into complex challenges-applying our expertise, curiosity, and collaborative approach to help our clients move forward with confidence. For more information, please visit .

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Jeremy Landry

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+1 781-370-9514

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Kenneth Hudnut