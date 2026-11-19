MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Subscription agreement with Hong Kong-based Robinhood Ventures Limited for 10,000,000 Class B ordinary shares

SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TDTH) (“Trident” or the“Company”), a Singapore-headquartered digital infrastructure and technology holding company, today announced that it has entered into a subscription agreement (the“Subscription Agreement”) with Robinhood Ventures Limited (the“Purchaser”), a Hong Kong-incorporated investment holding company, for a private placement of 10,000,000 Class B ordinary shares of the Company (the“Shares”) at a purchase price of US$1.50 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of US$15,000,000 (the“Private Placement”).

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement to partially fund its contemplated acquisition of the controlling stake (the“Acquisition Transaction”) in Guang Yao Development (M) Sdn. Bhd. (“Guang Yao”), a Malaysian company positioned to develop and provide hydrogen power and battery energy storage solutions for data centres, as previously announced by the Company, and partially for its general corporate purposes. The closing of the Private Placement is not conditional on the completion of that Acquisition Transaction, which may or may not be consummated in a timely manner or at all. If the proposed Acquisition Transaction is not completed, the Company intends to use all of the net proceeds of the Private Placement for working capital and general corporate purposes.

“I believe that this financing will provide Trident the capital to pursue our entry into the energy infrastructure that powers data centres,” said Soon Huat Lim, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Trident.“We are pleased to welcome Robinhood Ventures as an investor, and we believe its commitment reflects confidence in the direction we are taking the Company.”

Key Terms of the Private Placement



Shares and price: 10,000,000 Class B ordinary shares at US$1.50 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of US$15.0 million.

Fixed purchase price: the aggregate purchase price of US$15.0 million is fixed. If a share consolidation, share split, share dividend or similar transaction takes effect before the Shares are issued, the number of Shares and the per-share price will be adjusted proportionately.

Closing: expected to occur on the third business day after the closing conditions have been satisfied or waived, and not earlier than fifteen calendar days after the Company submits its Listing of Additional Shares notification to The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. Closing is targeted for on or before January 8, 2027. Either party may terminate the Subscription Agreement if closing has not occurred by January 18, 2027, unless the failure to close is primarily attributable to that party's breach.

Conditions: customary closing conditions, including the completion of know-your-customer, anti-money-laundering and sanctions checks, receipt of the purchase price in cleared funds, and receipt of all required corporate, regulatory and stock exchange approvals. Registration right: the Purchaser may, on one occasion after the expiration of the applicable Regulation S distribution compliance period and before the six-month anniversary of the date of the Subscription Agreement, request that the Company use commercially reasonable efforts to file a registration statement for the resale of the Shares within 60 days, subject to the Company's right to defer filing for up to 90 days.



Capital for the Next Stage of Growth

The Private Placement builds on the steps Trident has taken in 2026 to strengthen its balance sheet, including the conversion of US$11 million of founder's loans into equity, and provides funding for the Company's planned expansion into energy solutions for data centres. It complements Trident's existing operating platforms, which include TDTHAI, the Company's enterprise artificial intelligence business; the IRMA Engine Asia joint venture with Digital Innovations Group; and Trident Aliska Digital Tech Ghana Ltd., which operates the Sikaflow platform and supports the Ghana Revenue Authority digital tax platform.

The Shares are being offered and sold in an offshore transaction outside the United States in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”). No directed selling efforts (as defined in Regulation S) have been or will be made in the United States with respect to the Shares. The Shares have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. The Shares will be restricted securities and may not be resold except in compliance with applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Additional details regarding the Private Placement will be available in the Company's Report on Form 6-K to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd is a Singapore-headquartered digital infrastructure holding company focused on building and operating sovereign-scale technology platforms across emerging markets. The Company's businesses include TDTHAI, its enterprise artificial intelligence platform, and the IRMA Engine Asia joint venture. Through Trident Aliska Digital Tech Ghana Ltd., the Company operates the Sikaflow platform and supports the Ghana Revenue Authority digital tax platform launched on June 24, 2026. For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent applicable, these statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by words such as“will,”“would,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates” and similar expressions, and include statements regarding the expected closing of the Private Placement, the intended use of proceeds, the proposed acquisition of Guang Yao, and the Company's business strategy and growth plans. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied, including as a result of the risk that the closing conditions of the Private Placement are not satisfied, that the Purchaser does not pay the purchase price, that Nasdaq does not approve the listing of the Shares, that other required approvals are not obtained, or that the proposed acquisition of Guang Yao is not completed on the anticipated terms or at all. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. All information in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

CONTACT: Investor Relations & Media Contact: Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd Investor Relations Suntec Tower 3, 8 Temasek Boulevard, #24-03, Singapore 038988 Tel: +65 6513 6868 | Email:...