MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HelixPrevent will aggregate maintenance activity across NYMIR's municipal membership, carrying NYMIR's loss control program into HelixCMMS and bringing recommendations back completed. NYMIR members receive HelixCMMS at no additional cost.

Key Takeaways:



NYMIR Provides HelixCMMS for Member Municipalities: Subscriber municipalities receive HelixCMMS at no additional cost to manage maintenance and safety work across their buildings, equipment and vehicles, with HelixIntel handling setup and training.

NYMIR Gains HelixPrevent Across Its Membership: The partnership gives NYMIR a portfolio-level picture of where preventive maintenance is being completed and where additional training and support will help most. Recommendations Arrive as Assigned Work: Loss control recommendations will reach member crews in HelixCMMS as work they can act on, in the system they already use.

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HelixIntel and the New York Municipal Insurance Reciprocal (NYMIR) announced a partnership that connects municipal maintenance work to NYMIR's risk management program. Member municipalities receive a system to manage the buildings, equipment and vehicles NYMIR insures, and NYMIR gains a way to see its loss control recommendations through to completion. NYMIR's membership includes more than 1,000 of New York's roughly 1,600 general purpose local governments. NYMIR provides HelixCMMS, the maintenance system members use, to subscribers at no additional cost, alongside the property appraisals, training and cybersecurity guidance already included in its program. HelixPrevent, which gives NYMIR a view across the membership, aggregates that maintenance activity.

Municipal public works and highway departments use HelixCMMS to log and assign work requests, run preventive maintenance, and keep records for the property they maintain. Vehicle upkeep, driver records and inspections are handled in the same platform as building maintenance, which is how one crew responsible for a firehouse, a water plant and a fleet of plow trucks keeps all of it on schedule. Much of that work is safety work, protecting the people who maintain shared municipal spaces and the residents who use them daily.

HelixIntel reduces upfront work for maintenance teams by bringing existing property, equipment and maintenance records into HelixCMMS and running onboarding and training, so the first time a crew logs in, their own buildings, vehicles and equipment are already there.

Across the membership, HelixPrevent gives NYMIR a portfolio-level view of completed maintenance and of where members could use additional training, work checklists and support. That view shapes how NYMIR directs its risk management resources and gives its Board of Governors a clear picture of the program's risk posture and an ability to strengthen its financial position. For NYMIR, that makes HelixCMMS a benefit members use every day rather than one they think about only when something goes wrong.

Loss control is where the two sides meet. After a NYMIR risk management site visit, recommendations, from a burned-out exit light to a fire extinguisher that needs replacing, will be delivered through HelixPrevent into the member's HelixCMMS as work requests. The crew will review and assign the work, complete it and attach photos as documentation, and NYMIR will see where each recommendation stands rather than relying on follow-up letters and phone calls.

"Loss prevention is maintenance work, done on time," said Jon DeWald, CEO and co-founder of HelixIntel. "NYMIR knows what its members need to be successful. That guidance will now reach the crew directly, and come back with a record that it was completed.”

"Our members manage public buildings, water systems, parks and fleets with crews that are already stretched, and many of the losses we see are preventable with earlier attention," said Peter Baynes, Executive Director of NYMIR. "Offering HelixCMMS at no additional cost to our members is another example of what sets NYMIR apart from traditional commercial insurers. NYMIR knows municipal government in New York, and partnering with HelixIntel will assist our members in proactively managing the risks inherent in providing essential public services."

Municipal officials can learn more at nymir.org. Insurance organizations interested in partnering with HelixIntel can visit helixintel.com.

About NYMIR

The New York Municipal Insurance Reciprocal is a member-owned, non-profit insurance reciprocal licensed by the State of New York in 1993. Formed by the New York State Conference of Mayors, the New York State Association of Counties, and the New York Association of Towns, NYMIR insures more than 1,000 of New York's roughly 1,600 general purpose local governments, making it the largest municipal property and casualty underwriter in the state.

About HelixIntel

HelixIntel (Buffalo, NY) connects insurers with the maintenance teams that protect the properties they underwrite, giving both a shared record of the work that prevents losses. Insurance partners provide HelixCMMS to their policyholders, and HelixPrevent gives those partners portfolio-wide visibility into maintenance activity and completed work. Founded in 2020 by decorated Marine Corps veteran Jon DeWald, HelixIntel is backed by Munich Re, HSB, and National Grid Partners, and is a member of the NVIDIA Inception program. HelixIntel was named to the 2026 CB Insights Insurtech 50 in the Risk Signals & Data category.

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