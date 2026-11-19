

After hundreds of thousands entered Lukáš Chalabala from Prague, Czech Republic has been named the Heineken® x F1® Season Ticket holder for the 2027 calendar.

The Heineken® x F1® Season Ticket gives Lukáš and a guest access to every race on the calendar with flights and accommodation included. He was handed the ticket by Heineken 0.0® ambassador Max Verstappen and this years' holder Brandon Burgess at the Heineken® Las Vegas Grand Prix.



LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heineken® has revealed Czech F1 fan Lukáš Chalabala as the winner of the Heineken® x F1® Season Ticket - a limited edition 1/1 - securing him access to every single race on the 2027 calendar.

Throughout the season, Lukáš will get the chance to travel the world and connect with the sport's passionate fan community at every single stop, experiencing the best of F1. He and a guest will have access to the best grandstand seats, travel and accommodation covered worldwide by Heineken®.

Lukáš - who had never before experienced the thrill of F1 racing in person - was handed the one-of-a-kind carbon fibre pass by Brandon Burgess, the inaugural Heineken® x F1® Season Ticket holder at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. In a full-circle moment, the pair were surprised by four-time F1® world champion and Heineken® 0.0 ambassador Max Verstappen who presented Brandon with the inaugural ticket back in 2025.

The search for the 2027 Heineken® x F1® Season Ticket holder began in July, and attracted hundreds of thousands of fans. After reaching the final, along with five others from the UK, US, New Zealand and Singapore, Lukáš won the fan vote - hosted on F1® Unlocked.

Lukáš Chalabala, 2027 Heineken® x F1® Season Ticket holder says,“I've been a fan of F1 for as long as I can remember, but I've never had the chance to experience a race in person, so to win something like this is a dream come true. I said in my submission video that winning the Season Ticket would finally give my sofa some peace, so hopefully I won't be using it too much next year! I'm most looking forward to experiencing every single race weekend up close and meeting fellow F1 fans from all over the world along the way. Twenty-four races, different cultures and countless unforgettable moments - I still can't quite believe it's actually happening! Knowing how many fans voted for me online feels surreal, and I want to make sure I give something back by taking them along on this incredible journey and sharing as much of the experience as I can.”

Brandon Burgess, 2026 Heineken® x F1® Season Ticket holder says,“I've had such an incredible year with this ticket, so I'm beyond excited to pass the experience onto another huge F1® fan. Having met so many great people and having made countless memories, all of which I'll remember for the rest of my life, I know that Lukáš has got a lot to look forward to, and I'm already excited to follow his journey with the ticket-of-a-lifetime next year!”

Four-time world champion and Heineken® 0.0 Ambassador, Max Verstappen says,“The Heineken® x F1® Season Ticket is the coolest opportunity I've seen for an F1 fan. Having the chance to experience every Grand Prix across the season is incredibly rare, and Lukáš will get to see so much more than just the racing. Being at every race will give him a unique insight into the sport, understanding the details and decisions that go into a race weekend whilst meeting new people along the way. He'll also get to explore the cities and experience the culture of each place, which is something I don't always get the chance to do myself when travelling from race to race. It's a truly special way to experience Formula 1, both on and off the track.”

Nabil Nasser, Global Head of Heineken® says,“The Heineken® x F1® Season Ticket is about more than having a ticket to every race. It's a chance to experience a full season through the people, places and moments that make F1® fandom so special and I'm delighted we've found a worthy successor in Lukás. In 2027, Lukás will experience the sport he loves in a way few others ever will, spending the year at the heart of F1® and making new connections with fans from around the world along the way.”

The Heineken® x F1® Season Ticket builds on the brand's long-standing partnership with Formula 1® by continuing to evolve how the brand brings fans closer to the sport and celebrating the power of new connections created through fandom. Through F1® Fanzones presented by Heineken® 0.0, global activations, F1® Arcade experiences, and year-round content and campaigns, Heineken's partnership with F1® brings its global sponsorship platform, Fans Have More Friends, to life, championing the idea that fandom is better when shared, especially over a Heineken®.

At the Heineken® Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend, fans will have the chance to take part in The Social Upgrade, a content-led challenge that rewards those who can form an instant connection with other fans with exclusive upgrades and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Also available is a new Heineken® Studio signature serve: Lager Tonic. Taking inspiration from Max Verstappen's personal taste, it combines the classic refreshing taste of Heineken with a tonic-infused foam top resulting in dry, citrusy, and bitter notes for an unexpectedly crisp and refreshing drinking experience. Heineken® Studio is the innovation playground from Heineken®, that explores new ideas and creates exciting experiences that bring people together in fresh and unexpected ways.

Heineken® will also feature on the Las Vegas Sphere with a creative concept that places the iconic Heineken® 0.0 bottle at the centre of a Las Vegas-inspired racetrack in a city transformed into a Heineken world.

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About HEINEKEN

HEINEKEN is the world's pioneering beer company. We are the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, we have a portfolio of more than 340 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN's over 87,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution, and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We operate breweries, malteries, cider plants, and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on our Company's website, and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram

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