Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robotics in Warehousing Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global artificial intelligence (AI) robotics in warehousing market is experiencing exponential growth as logistics providers, retailers, manufacturers, and distribution centers accelerate warehouse automation initiatives. The market is projected to increase from $9.51 billion in 2025 to $11.86 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6%.

Historical market growth has been supported by rising e-commerce demand, higher labor costs across logistics operations, expanding global supply chain networks, and the early adoption of automated warehouse systems. Growing pressure to shorten fulfillment times and improve order accuracy has also encouraged businesses to deploy AI-powered robots across picking, sorting, packing, inventory management, and material-handling workflows.

The AI robotics in warehousing market is forecast to reach $28.82 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 24.9% from 2026. Key growth drivers include advances in AI-enabled autonomous robots, the development of smart warehouse ecosystems, and wider adoption of highly automated fulfillment centers. The integration of 5G warehouse connectivity and growing demand for real-time supply chain visibility are also expected to support market expansion.

Prominent AI warehouse robotics trends include autonomous navigation, real-time robotic fleet coordination, machine vision inventory tracking, predictive maintenance, and swarm robotics. These technologies help warehouse operators increase throughput, reduce errors, optimize storage and movement, and respond more efficiently to changing order volumes.

E-commerce expansion remains a major catalyst for the AI robotics in warehousing market. Greater smartphone adoption and broader internet connectivity have made digital purchasing more accessible, increasing order volumes and raising consumer expectations for rapid delivery. In response, warehouses are investing in AI-powered robotic systems that accelerate picking, sorting, packaging, and inventory operations while improving efficiency and accuracy. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, first-quarter 2026 e-commerce estimates increased by 9.7% compared with the corresponding period in 2025, reinforcing the need for scalable warehouse automation.

Product innovation is further strengthening the market. In January 2024, RightHand Robotics Inc. launched RightPick 4, an AI-powered robotic piece-picking system for warehouse order fulfillment. The solution incorporates upgraded AI algorithms, enhanced sensors, improved hardware architecture, and advanced grasping capabilities. These features expand SKU-handling capacity, improve picking reliability, and enable more precise handling of varied products. The platform is also designed to simplify deployment and reduce dependence on manual labor in e-commerce and distribution environments.

Strategic acquisitions are helping technology providers broaden their warehouse automation capabilities. In June 2023, Gather AI Inc. acquired Ware Robotics for an undisclosed amount. The transaction was intended to strengthen Gather AI's autonomous drone-based inventory management capabilities and expand its AI-powered automation portfolio for logistics and supply chain operations. The acquisition added expertise in autonomous warehouse scanning and drone inventory solutions.

North America was the largest regional market for artificial intelligence robotics in warehousing in 2025, supported by advanced logistics infrastructure and strong investment in automation. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period as e-commerce networks, manufacturing capacity, and modern fulfillment operations expand. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Robot Type: Automated Guided Vehicles; Autonomous Mobile Robots; Articulated Robots; Collaborative Robots; Warehouse Drones

2) By Artificial Intelligence Capability: Machine Learning And Predictive Analytics; Predictive Maintenance; Dynamic Slotting Via Machine Learning; Swarm Analytics And Route Optimization

3) By Deployment Mode: On Premises; Cloud Integrated Edge Systems

4) By Application: Picking And Packing; Goods To Person Autonomous Mobile Robots; Robotic Piece Picking Arms

5) By End Users: Electronic Commerce And Retail; Third Party Logistics Providers; Manufacturing; Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals; Food And Beverage

Subsegments:

1) By Automated Guided Vehicles: Tow Vehicles; Unit Load Carriers; Pallet Trucks; Assembly Line Vehicles; Forklift Guided Vehicles

2) By Autonomous Mobile Robots: Picking Robots; Delivery Robots; Sorting Robots; Inventory Scanning Robots; Transport Robots

3) By Articulated Robots: Palletizing Robots; Packaging Robots; Picking Robots; Sorting Robots; Material Handling Robots

4) By Collaborative Robots: Assembly Collaborative Robots; Picking Collaborative Robots; Packaging Collaborative Robots; Inspection Collaborative Robots; Material Transfer Collaborative Robots

5) By Warehouse Drones: Inventory Monitoring Drones; Indoor Surveillance Drones; Barcode Scanning Drones; Material Transport Drones; Inspection Drones

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

