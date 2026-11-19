Translate Wins Gold Stevie Award

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Award recognizes the company's women-led transformation, seven acquisitions, and growth across 12 countries and four continents.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Translate has won a Gold StevieAward in the Achievement in International Expansion category at the 23rd annual StevieAwards for Women in Business, recognizing its international growth and the women leaders driving its transformation.At the heart of Translate's transformation is a leadership team in which women lead every major functional department, shaping the company's strategy, operations, technology, quality, and continued international development.A global company built through people, expertise, and integrationWith a history spanning more than 40 years, Translate has pursued a deliberate international expansion strategy, bringing together established language service providers and specialist businesses across Europe and beyond.Since 2022, seven acquisitions have strengthened the company's presence in key markets, expanded its industry expertise, and brought new capabilities and technologies into the organization.Integrating these businesses has involved much more than bringing companies under one name. It has required aligning teams, processes, technology, quality standards, and different company cultures while preserving the specialist knowledge and client relationships that made each business successful.The result is a connected international organization capable of supporting clients across markets, time zones, industries, and languages.Women at the center of the transformationOne of the defining characteristics of Translate's growth is its women-led leadership structure. Women lead 100% of the company's major functional departments, including Global Sales, Operations, Quality, Vendor Management, Product, and Marketing.Their leadership has been instrumental in navigating acquisitions, integrating international teams, developing operational capabilities, and supporting the company's continued growth.Peter Smith, CEO of Translate, said:“This award means a great deal to us because it recognizes not just how far we have grown, but how we have grown. Bringing together businesses across countries, cultures, and markets takes a tremendous amount of work, and it is our people who make that possible. I am particularly proud of the women leading our major departments and the role they have played in shaping our international organization. Our growth is ultimately about creating something stronger together and using our combined expertise to make a meaningful difference for our clients and the people they serve.”Recognition of a journey still in progressThis Gold Stevie Award marks an important milestone in Translate's international journey. As the company continues to expand its global capabilities and invest in language technology, its focus remains on combining AI-powered solutions with human expertise to help organizations communicate effectively across languages and markets.About TranslateTranslate is a global leader in technology and multilingual content solutions, supporting businesses and organizations as they expand across borders. Combining advanced AI-powered workflows with expert human linguists, Translate delivers precise, culturally attuned communication solutions at scale.

Effie Salourou

Translate

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Translate Wins Gold Stevie® Award for Achievement in International Expansion News Provided By Translate LLC November 19, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Technology



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