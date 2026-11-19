Rabbi Daniel Cohen encourages Americans to thank first responders serving their communities this Thanksgiving.

Officers Ryan and Nick of the Stamford PD with Rabbi Cohen

Rabbi Daniel Cohen (third from right) with Stamford first responders and community members.

Families are encouraged to recognize police officers, firefighters and EMTs working on Thanksgiving with thank-you cards and gestures of appreciation.

- Rabbi Daniel Cohen

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rabbi Daniel Cohen, senior rabbi of Congregation Agudath Sholom in Stamford, Connecticut, is encouraging families across America to begin Thanksgiving morning by recognizing first responders who will be working while others celebrate with family and friends.

The Thanksgiving initiative encourages Americans to deliver handwritten thank-you cards, coffee, breakfast treats or other small gestures of appreciation to local fire stations, police departments and emergency services personnel on Thursday, November 26.

"One of the challenges in life is that we only recognize what we're grateful for when we don't have it anymore," says Cohen. "We sometimes fail to appreciate the gifts and blessings of every day."

Cohen believes the holiday offers an opportunity to recognize the dedication of emergency personnel whose responsibilities continue regardless of the calendar. Police officers, firefighters and EMTs remain available to respond to emergencies even as families gather for Thanksgiving celebrations.

The initiative also encourages parents to involve their children in expressing appreciation, whether by creating homemade cards or participating in a brief visit to a local station. Families are advised to contact departments in advance using non-emergency numbers to confirm whether gifts or food can be accepted and to arrange visits that will not interfere with emergency operations.

"Imagine the impact of a child walking into a fire station and handing a firefighter a homemade card that says, 'Thank you for keeping us safe,'" says Cohen. "That child is learning something far more meaningful than simply saying the words 'thank you.' They're learning what it means to live with gratitude."

A 3.5-Second Pause That Can Lead to Action

Cohen also recommends applying a practice he calls the 3.5-second pause to help translate gratitude into action.

The technique involves stopping briefly before making a decision and considering whether the next action reflects personal values and the kind of person an individual aspires to become. Cohen suggests that even a few seconds of intentional reflection can help transform an appreciation for others into a tangible expression of thanks.

The Thanksgiving initiative reflects a broader philosophy Cohen calls Elijah Moments, which emphasizes the potential for ordinary encounters to become meaningful opportunities for kindness.

In his book What Will They Say About You When You Are Gone? Creating a Life of Legacy, Cohen recounts an experience on the anniversary of September 11. After hearing a radio report about a woman who thanked a New York City police officer for his service, Cohen returned to a Starbucks in Stamford and paid for a stranger's purchase.

The recipient turned out to be a retired NYPD officer who had responded to Ground Zero on September 11, 2001. The unexpected encounter reinforced Cohen's belief that small acts of generosity can have a lasting impact.

"We can't change the entire world in one day, but we can change the world of one person," says Cohen. "Imagine if families across America began Thanksgiving by doing something kind for someone who serves their community. It's a simple gesture that can create a memory that lasts a lifetime."

About Rabbi Daniel Cohen

Rabbi Daniel Cohen is an inspirational speaker, mentor and senior rabbi of Congregation Agudath Sholom in Stamford, Connecticut. He is the author of What Will They Say About You When You Are Gone? Creating a Life of Legacy and The Secret of the Light. His forthcoming book, Rising Higher: The Sixth Man Way of Faith, Character, and Calling, features a foreword by NBA All-Star and Olympic gold medalist Allan Houston.

For more information, visit .

Rabbi Daniel Cohen is available for Thanksgiving interviews about gratitude, acts of kindness and family traditions that recognize community service.

Joanne McCall

McCall Media Group

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Rabbi Daniel Cohen Calls on Americans to Thank First Responders This Thanksgiving News Provided By Joanne McCall November 19, 2026, 14:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Emergency Services, Religion, World & Regional



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