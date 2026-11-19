MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Family-owned Tampa Bay dealer recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute after earning a 4.9-star rating across 338 consumer reviews.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Golf Cart Superstore Tampa, a family-owned golf cart dealership serving the greater Tampa Bay area, has been named People's Choice - Tampa for Golf Cart Sales by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on publicly available consumer reviews, with the dealership maintaining an impressive 4.9-star rating across 338 consumer reviews. This distinction reflects the dealership's ongoing commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience built on transparency, personalized service, and making the golf cart buying process straightforward and enjoyable.

Golf Cart Superstore offers an extensive selection of new and pre-owned golf carts, with a personalized approach designed to meet each customer's individual needs. From the initial purchase through delivery, customers receive clear, timely updates on their vehicle's status, along with hands-on assistance navigating the registration process. The dealership prioritizes transparency at every stage, ensuring customers know what to expect from the showroom to their driveway.

A significant portion of the dealership's inventory features advanced lithium-ion battery technology, offering extended driving range, reliable performance, and virtually maintenance-free operation. Golf Cart Superstore proudly carries a selection of established electric golf cart brands, including Denago EV, Breezy EV, and Aries EV. With multiple models, seating configurations, and extensive customization options, customers can personalize their golf carts to match their preferences, practical needs, and lifestyle.

The dealership's commitment to customer satisfaction extends beyond the initial sale. Its dedicated service department provides ongoing maintenance and support, helping customers protect their investment and enjoy their golf carts for years to come.

"Buying a golf cart should be an exciting experience, and our goal is to make the entire process as simple, transparent, and enjoyable as possible," said Edward Lawrence, owner of Golf Cart Superstore Tampa. "Being recognized as People's Choice by the very customers and families we've had the privilege of serving means a great deal to us. This recognition reinforces what we strive for every day: treating our customers right, being honest in everything we do, and building relationships that last well beyond the sale."

With convenient locations in Tampa and Largo, Golf Cart Superstore serves customers throughout the greater Tampa Bay region, reaching more than 50 surrounding communities. Through its combination of product selection, customization capabilities, personalized service, and ongoing customer support, the dealership continues to make golf cart ownership accessible and enjoyable throughout the region.

About Golf Cart Superstore Tampa

Golf Cart Superstore is a family-owned golf cart dealership with locations in Tampa and Largo, Florida. The dealership specializes in new and pre-owned golf carts, featuring a selection of leading electric vehicle brands and models equipped with advanced lithium battery technology. Additional services include golf cart customization, registration assistance, dedicated service and maintenance, and delivery throughout the Tampa Bay area. Learn more at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Edward Lawrence

Golf Cart Superstore Tampa

+1 (813) 475-6066

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Golf Cart Superstore Tampa Named People's Choice - Tampa for Golf Cart Sales News Provided By Awardy November 19, 2026, 14:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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