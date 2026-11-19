MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Nearly 575 feet of Lake Tarpon frontage, 20,000 square feet of living space, guest house and resort-style amenities create a rare opportunity in Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- An extraordinary private waterfront estate, offering an unparalleled combination of acreage, privacy, luxury living and recreational amenities, is now available in Tarpon Springs, FL. The expansive property encompasses 17 acres, bounded by a 40-acre county-owned wildlife rescue. The property has nearly 575 feet of lake frontage on Lake Tarpon, a lagoon, and a canal, creating a rare opportunity to own a true waterfront compound in the Tampa Bay area. The estate features two homes, and a large lake house pavilion, totaling over 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor living. Listed at $24,900,000.00.A Waterfront Estate Designed for Living and EntertainingAt the heart of the property is the primary residence featuring four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half baths. The expansive home offers multiple gathering spaces, a kitchen, living room, formal dining room, media room and large home office, along with a fully equipped gym, screened pool, hot tub, outdoor grill and wet bar. A fountain, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, three car garage and a variety of custom architectural details contribute to the residence's scale and character.A Compound Built for GuestsIn addition to the main residence, the second home provides dedicated accommodations for family and friends, separate from the primary residence. This home features five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, two half baths, kitchen, living room, dining room, three wood-burning fireplaces, a large game room, entertainment room, outdoor grill & wet bar, large pantry/workshop, home office, and safe room. It also offers a 2.5-car garage, wrap-around balconies and two large sundecks. With its combination of multiple structures and extensive acreage, the property could serve as a private family compound, multigenerational or corporate retreat, luxury vacation residence or extraordinary venue for entertaining.Nearly 575 Feet on Lake TarponThe estate's extensive Lake Tarpon frontage provides direct waterfront access to one of the region's largest and most sought-after recreational fresh water lakes, plus a lagoon and canal. A private concrete boat ramp and five boat docks provide residents with the ability to enjoy boating and fishing directly from the property. For those who value waterfront living, the property offers something increasingly difficult to find: privacy, security, acreage, flood protection and direct lake access in a single estate.Where Privacy Meets the WaterBounded by a 40-acre county owned wildlife rescue and surrounded by mature landscaping and expansive grounds, the estate offers a level of privacy rarely associated with luxury waterfront properties. The property provides room to enjoy the outdoors while maintaining a sense of seclusion. From quiet mornings overlooking Lake Tarpon to afternoons on the water and evenings entertaining guests, the property is designed around an exceptional waterfront lifestyle.Explore the EstateExplore the estate, waterfront setting and expansive grounds in the property listing available on .List Price: $24,900,000.00Listing Agent: Linda MellorBrokerage: Daniel Westbrook, PAMedia Contact: Linda and Laura MellorAbout 2450 Bryan LaneThe private Lake Tarpon waterfront estate encompasses approximately 17 acres with nearly 575 feet of lake frontage, a lagoon, and a canal located at 2450 Bryan Lane, Tarpon Springs, FL 34688. The property features an expansive primary residence, separate guest house, private pool and spa, outdoor entertaining areas, private boat ramp, fishing pier, boat house, boat lift, and extensive grounds, offering a rare combination of luxury, privacy and waterfront recreation in Tarpon Springs, Florida.

Linda Mellor

Coast 2 Coast Realty

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Private 17-Acre Waterfront Compound Like No Other in Tampa Bay, FL News Provided By Beyond Spots & Dots November 19, 2026, 14:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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