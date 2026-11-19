Renee Pilchard, a top real estate agent in Lake Stevens, WA, earned FastExpert's Five Star Agent Award for a verified client rating of 4.9 or higher.

LAKE STEVENS, WA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With more than 12 years of experience and a proven track record of 153 closed transactions, Renee Pilchard is consistently rated by clients as the best real estate agent in Lake Stevens, WA.Backed by over 120 five-star reviews spanning her career, Pilchard has now earned the FastExpert Five Star Agent Award. This latest industry recognition highlights her consistent standard of service, execution, and client communication throughout the Snohomish County market.What Did FastExpert Recognize Renee Pilchard For?The FastExpert Five Star Agent Award is published by the online real estate directory FastExpert to recognize agents who maintain an average client rating of 4.9 or higher. The platform determines the award by collecting customer reviews, verifying the reviewers' email addresses, and confirming that the feedback is directly tied to completed real estate transactions."My background in real estate law taught me that clear communication and proactive problem-solving are what keep a transaction moving forward," says Pilchard. "Earning this rating from the clients themselves validates our approach."What Makes Renee Pilchard a Standout Agent in Snohomish County?Before entering real estate, Pilchard spent 20 years working as a paralegal specializing in real estate law. This extensive legal background directly informs her approach to contracts and negotiations as a Managing Broker today.Serving buyers and sellers across Lake Stevens, WA, and the surrounding Snohomish County communities, she also holds the Certified Negotiations Expert (CNE) designation to further advocate for her clients' financial interests during transactions.Experience Proof Points:- Represented $80,799,566 in career sales volume- Closed 153 career transactions- Averages 23 days on market- Achieves a 100.7% average list-to-sale ratio- Named a Top 5 Agent in Snohomish County by Rate My Agent in 2022, 2023, and 2025- Ranked in the Top 20% Nationwide by Rate My Agent in 2022- Earned Rate My Agent Price Expert recognition in 2025- Awarded industry Top Producer status in 2022 and 2025What Does This Recognition Mean for Lake Stevens Buyers and Sellers?Working with a verified top-producing agent provides a distinct advantage for buyers and sellers, as active agents handle a higher volume of contracts, property inspections, and negotiations firsthand. This daily involvement allows them to read local market conditions accurately and advise clients on the realities of pricing and timing.According to the most recent local market data, Lake Stevens holds 3.2 months of supply with 153 active inventory homes. While this environment favors sellers, buyers currently have more options and breathing room than they did during previous peak years.The median sale price sits at roughly $652,000, and just over 26% of homes are closing above their asking price, indicating that well-positioned properties still generate strong demand. "Sellers must prepare their properties carefully since buyers have the inventory to be selective," says Pilchard. "Proper preparation and strategic pricing separate the homes that sit from those that sell."Who Is Renee Pilchard?Renee Pilchard is a Managing Broker leading Pilchard Properties, which operates in association with Real Broker LLC to deliver comprehensive real estate services. While her physical office is located in Bellevue, Washington, she lives and works throughout Snohomish County, focusing on the Lake Stevens and Marysville communities. Outside of her daily real estate practice, she remains active in her community and serves as a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity.Buying or selling in Lake Stevens, WA? Reach Renee Pilchard at Pilchard Properties at 425-345-8099.

Renee Pilchard

Pilchard Properties

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Top Real Estate Agent in Lake Stevens, WA Renee Pilchard Earns FastExpert Five Star Agent Award News Provided By Pilchard Properties November 19, 2026, 14:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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