Alliance Orthopedics celebrates its first Ocean County clinic with a Toms River grand opening featuring a community food drive, raffles, and live demonstrations

TOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alliance Orthopedics is inviting the greater Ocean County community to celebrate the grand opening of its newest multidisciplinary clinic at 2 Route 37 East in Toms River on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The event marks a major milestone for Alliance Orthopedics as it celebrates its first location in Ocean County, bringing comprehensive orthopedic services and advanced recovery technology to a new community.The celebration will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:30 AM, along with facility tours, live treatment demonstrations, raffles, giveaways, and opportunities to meet the medical professionals behind the new clinic.Attendees will also enjoy complimentary food and refreshments from local favorites Playa Bowls, Locale Pizza, Spire Coffee and Jean's Creamery, bringing together local businesses for an afternoon of celebration.Throughout the event, guests will have the opportunity to explore the new facility and experience live demonstrations of Alliance Orthopedics' advanced treatment technologies, including the AlterG Anti-Gravity Treadmill, Class IV Laser Therapy, Shockwave Therapy and VALD HumanTrak Movement Analysis. These technologies support personalized treatment and provide additional options for patients recovering from injuries, surgery, and musculoskeletal conditions.The facility also features a state-of-the-art Recovery Suite, complete with Normatec Compression Therapy and cold plunges, designed to complement rehabilitation services and support muscle recovery.Beyond celebrating the new clinic, Alliance Orthopedics is using the occasion to give back to neighbors in need. A food drive will be held throughout the event, encouraging attendees to bring nonperishable food donations to support local families for the upcoming holiday season. Each donated item will earn attendees a raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes generously contributed by local partners.The new Toms River clinic brings together orthopedic medicine, physical therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic care, sports medicine, and specialized pain management services under one roof. By combining medical expertise with conservative treatment options, Alliance Orthopedics offers patients a coordinated approach to care designed to simplify their experience and support long-term recovery.The grand opening celebration is free and open to the public. Community members are encouraged to attend, meet the Alliance Orthopedics team, explore the new facility, and take part in the festivities.Date: Saturday, November 21, 2026Time: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PMRibbon Cutting Ceremony: 11:30 AMLocation: Alliance Orthopedics, 2 Route 37 East, Toms River, NJ 08753About Alliance OrthopedicsAlliance Orthopedics is New Jersey's leader in multidisciplinary musculoskeletal care with nine locations across the state. With expertise spanning orthopedic surgery, pain management, physical therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic care, and sports medicine, Alliance Orthopedics is committed to helping patients live stronger, healthier, and pain-free lives. Our team of board-certified specialists uses cutting-edge treatments and a collaborative approach to deliver personalized care with proven results.For more information about Alliance Orthopedics and its comprehensive orthopedic services, visit allianceortho

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Alliance Orthopedics to Host Toms River Grand Opening Celebration Featuring Food Drive, Raffles, and Live Demonstrations News Provided By Alliance Health System November 19, 2026, 14:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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