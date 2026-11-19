MENAFN - EQS Group) Denver, US; 19 November 2026



Major League Baseball will retain meaningful ownership in Rawlings alongside Partners Group Partners Group will work with management to build Rawlings into an end-to-end provider across the diamond sports ecosystem

Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, acting on behalf of its clients, has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Rawlings Sporting Goods ("Rawlings" or "the Company"), an industry-leading baseball and softball equipment provider. Rawlings' existing shareholders and Major League Baseball ("MLB") will retain meaningful ownership in Rawlings.

Founded in 1887, Rawlings provides baseball and softball equipment through multiple brands including Rawlings, Easton, Combat, Miken, Worth, and Tanner Tees. The Company is supported by its brand heritage and partnership with MLB as the MLB official game ball, glove, helmet, face guard, and base. Rawlings also owns D-BAT Academies, LLC, a leading franchisor of membership-based indoor baseball and softball training facilities, with 228 locations and continued expansion planned nationwide. Rawlings has an omnichannel distribution model covering sporting goods retailers, team dealers, direct-to-consumer channels, and professional and amateur sales.

Partners Group identified Rawlings through its thematic research into sports, recognizing its leadership in a large, growing market. Rawlings has seen strong growth in baseball and softball participation as both recreational and competitive play continue to rise.

Partners Group will work with management to build Rawlings into an end-to-end provider across the diamond sports ecosystems, including outfitting, training, and developing players at all levels. Key value creation initiatives will include expanding their brands into under-penetrated categories and accelerating innovation and product development.

Ron Ostrowski, President & Chief Executive Officer, Rawlings Sporting Goods, says: "Since the inception of Rawlings nearly 140 years ago, our mission has always centered on supporting participation in diamond sports and developing innovative, high-performance products for all levels of play, from youth leagues to the big leagues, and our brand portfolio has established Rawlings as a steward of the game. We look forward to working with Partners Group and continuing our partnerships with Major League Baseball to support and grow the game of baseball and softball while continuing to enhance and expand our product offerings for players."

Thomas Clark, Managing Director, Private Equity Goods & Products, Partners Group, comments: "Rawlings' iconic brands and training footprint helps reinforce participation in America's pastime and has credibility with consumers and athletes across all ages. We look forward to working with Ron, the Rawlings team, and MLB as long-term partners."

Partners Group has USD 79 billion in private equity assets under management. The firm, which recently acquired SEG, a leading independent sports talent agency, is currently raising its sixth direct private equity program.

Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal advisor to Partners Group. Jefferies LLC acted as financial advisor and O'Melveny & Myers LLP acted as legal advisor to the Company. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP acted as legal advisors to MLB.