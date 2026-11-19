CENTER FOR THE PRODUCTION OF CONTENT FOR MASS MEDIA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Tashkent Content Market to launch in February 2027

19.11.2026 / 15:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

New international marketplace will connect content producers with buyers, distributors and co-production partners TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Tashkent Content Market (TCM 2027) will take place on February 4-5, 2027, at Uzexpocentre, bringing together audiovisual content producers and international buyers to explore licensing, distribution and co-production opportunities.



The event is organized by the Centre for the Production of Content for the Mass Media under the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, together with international and regional partner organizations. Organizers expect more than 3,000 participants from over 50 countries, with more than 100 exhibition stands across two pavilions covering 5,500 square meters. Participants will include producers, broadcasters, distributors, streaming platforms, rights holders, investors and technology companies. Under the theme "From the Silk Road to the Global Content Market," TCM 2027 aims to expand international opportunities for Uzbekistan's content industry and support Tashkent's development as a regional media hub. Its priorities include promoting content exports, connecting local producers with international buyers, supporting co-productions, and attracting investment in media and technology projects. The two-day program will combine an international exhibition with scheduled business-to-business meetings, industry discussions, professional screenings, master classes and networking activities. Producers and rights holders will present catalogs, new projects and licensing offers spanning films, documentaries, television series, animation, television formats and digital content. A dedicated online participant platform will help companies identify potential partners, arrange meetings in advance and manage personal schedules. Registration will be available in four languages. Industry sessions will address content monetization, artificial intelligence in production and distribution, and international licensing. Screenings and master classes will introduce projects to professional audiences and provide opportunities to exchange experience with industry experts. The market will also provide a setting for negotiating and signing licensing, distribution and co-production agreements, while networking activities will connect established professionals with emerging creators. Further information about participation and the event program is available at . About Tashkent Content Market Tashkent Content Market is an international platform for showcasing, buying, selling and licensing audiovisual content, developing distribution partnerships and supporting co-production projects.



View original content to download multimedia: 19.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

