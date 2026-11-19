MENAFN - IANS) Panchkula, Nov 19 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended a Superintendent of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), posted at Panchkula, Haryana, in a bribery case involving Rs 10 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

Luvkush Kumar, Superintendent, CGST, Panchkula, was arrested while accepting the bribe from a partner in a private firm, in exchange for not slapping a heavy penalty on the company, which had defaulted on some issues, the CBI said.

The CBI registered the instant case against the accused on the basis of a complaint filed by the private company's official.

It was alleged that the accused Superintendent had initially demanded illegal gratification of Rs 50 lakh from the complainant, a partner in a private firm, for allegedly extending undue favour in connection with GST proceedings against the firm, the CBI said.

While demanding the bribe, Kumar had promised that he would not impose heavy penalties and issue further demand notices to the company.

The bribe demand was subsequently reduced to Rs 20 lakh, out of which Rs 10 lakh was being paid as the first instalment when the CBI arrested the CGST official in a trap, said the statement.

During verification of the complaint filed by the company's official, the demand for illegal gratification was prima facie substantiated, the CBI said.

It was revealed that the accused increased the bribe demand to Rs 25 lakh and agreed to accept Rs 10 lakh as the first instalment, the CBI said.

The CBI laid a trap at Panchkula during which the accused Superintendent was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10 Lakh from the complainant. The accused was apprehended, and the bribe amount has been recovered, the CBI said.

The central probe agency said after the arrest of Superintendent of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) official efforts are being made to find out if he was working in league with other employees in the department.