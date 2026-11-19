MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) In a major step towards strengthening public transport infrastructure and accelerating its clean mobility transition, the Delhi Transport Corporation is set to induct 100 new zero-emission electric buses, Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Thursday.

The 100 new electric buses will comprise 50 nine-metre and 50 twelve-metre vehicles. Following their induction, Delhi's total bus fleet will reach approximately 7,088, comprising 5,338 electric buses and 1,750 CNG buses, further consolidating its position as the city with the largest electric bus fleet in the country, he said.

“The induction of 100 new electric buses reflects the Delhi Government's commitment to transforming the city's public transport system through sustainable mobility solutions,” said Pankaj Kumar Singh.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government is pursuing a structured and time-bound fleet augmentation programme that places clean energy, passenger convenience and environmental responsibility at its core.

“Our objective is to ensure that Delhi residents have access to reliable, comfortable, safe and modern public transport while significantly reducing vehicular emissions,” said the Transport Minister.

Designed to provide safe, comfortable and accessible public transport, these low-floor, air-conditioned buses will be equipped with modern passenger amenities, including CCTV cameras, panic buttons, real-time tracking systems and accessibility features for persons with disabilities, he said.

The Transport Minister stated that Delhi is undertaking a comprehensive and phased expansion of its public transport fleet, with the total number of buses projected to reach nearly 14,000 by FY 2028–29.

This expansion, anchored in electric mobility, will strengthen public transport connectivity, improve service availability and support the city's long-term vision of cleaner and more sustainable urban mobility, he said.

Alongside the expansion of its electric bus fleet, the Delhi government is also set to strengthen interstate public transport connectivity with the introduction of an electric bus service between Anand Vihar ISBT and Hapur in Uttar Pradesh.

The proposed service will provide commuters with an additional scheduled, comfortable and environmentally sustainable travel option between Delhi, Ghaziabad and Hapur, he said.

Under the proposed arrangement, DTC will operate 12 fully electric buses on the Anand Vihar ISBT–Hapur route.

The Interstate Bus Service from Anand Vihar ISBT will depart between 5:15 a.m. and 8.55 a.m. and subsequently between 11.55 a.m. and 3.35 p.m., at intervals of 20 minutes. In the return direction, buses from Hapur will operate between 8.05 a.m. and 11.45 a.m., followed by services between 2.45 p.m. and 6.25 p.m., also at 20-minute intervals.