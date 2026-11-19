MENAFN - IANS) Gorakhpur, Nov 19 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, met the bereaved family members of a minor boy who died during the roadshow of Samajwadi Party (SP) Akhilesh Yadav here, a day before, and assured strict action against the "goons" who resorted to "anarchy".

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the UP CM said: "He was coming back from school. After being hit by a JCB, a vehicle was forcibly driven over him and he was murdered. Even shame is feeling ashamed at these actions of the Samajwadi Party chief and the behavior of his goons."

"Don't these people feel any shame at all from such criminal acts? First, they tormented and ruined the state through mafias, and today their arrogance is flaring up again. This kind of hooliganism won't be tolerated in UP," he warned.

He added: "I met the bereaved family, they are all mourning the minor's death and are pained by the incident. I have came here to express my condolence."

Further, CM Adityanath said that the administration has been tasked with taking strict action against "these goons".

"Action will be taken against those goons who attempted to create an atmosphere of fear by resorting to anarchy. We will also fix accountability and will teach an appropriate lesson to the goons," he stated.

The Chief Minister also said that the deceased minor's family belongs to one of the important revolutionaries connected with the historic Chauri Chaura incident in Gorakhpur and has dedicated its life for the nation's independence, asserting that such an "atrocious behavior" will not be tolerated against them.

"Crushing the child of that family on the street due to insolence and anarchy, is completely unacceptable," he underlined.

Earlier on Thursday, while addressing a public gathering in Gorakhpur, CM Adityanath called the Samajwadi Party as the "most anarchic, most corrupt and hooligan party in the state".

"The Samajwadi Party, caused the death of an innocent child in Gorakhpur due to its leader's convoy. Therefore, all our office-bearers and workers of the Malviya Nagar Mandal are present there to stand by and support the bereaved family," he said.