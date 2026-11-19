MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 19 (IANS) The Odisha Fire & Emergency Service is fully prepared to face Cyclone Akvan, whose effects are already being felt with heavy rainfall occurring across the state, Director General of Fire Services and Home Guard, Sudhanshu Sarangi, said on Thursday.

Many parts of the state have been experiencing heavy rainfall since Thursday morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting an increase in rainfall intensity from the evening.

Meanwhile, Odisha Fire & Emergency Service has strengthened its preparedness and emergency response arrangements across the state in view of the anticipated impact of Cyclone Akvan, deploying 216 teams across 18 potentially affected districts and keeping a total of 388 teams in readiness. DG Fire Services said that dewatering has already begun at 10 locations in Bhubaneswar, six in Cuttack and one in Puri. Sarangi said the number of locations is likely to increase with the increase in rainfall in the urban areas.

“We are fully prepared. We will request citizens and the local communities to heed the advice being given by the local administration. Please move to safer locations-the relief camps which have been opened. It's a matter of just two days; you can return home. Life is precious. But in case there are any distress situations, do get in touch with us. We are active,” appealed Sarangi.

According to an official press release, the 216 deployed teams comprise 199 existing teams and 17 additional teams. They have been mobilised with necessary rescue equipment and emergency response resources to undertake rescue, evacuation, waterlogging management, road clearance and other emergency operations.

The statewide preparedness includes 135 teams under Central Range, Cuttack, 119 teams under Northern Range, Sambalpur, and 115 teams under Southern Range, Brahmapur. Besides, 15 additional teams of OFDRA and four teams of OFDRI have been kept ready.

Another 20 teams have been kept on standby to respond to any emerging situation or emergency requirement. The districts being specially monitored for the potential impact of the cyclone include Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Rayagada and Khordha.

Apart from this, the directorate has mobilised 181 Inflatable Rubber Boats (IRBs), 233 ASKA Lights, 102 dewatering pumps and 640 power saws.

The directorate stated that these resources will support water rescue, evacuation, dewatering operations, removal of fallen trees, road clearance and other emergency operations during adverse weather conditions.

The State Command Centre is continuously monitoring the situation and maintaining coordination with various departments and agencies to ensure a coordinated and effective response to any eventuality.

Meanwhile, red flags have been hoisted at various locations along Puri beach in view of the rough sea conditions and the impending cyclone. People and fishermen have been strictly advised not to enter the sea or venture into the water.

The Odisha Fire & Emergency Service appealed to people in vulnerable areas to avoid unnecessary movement during severe weather, and stay away from rivers, waterlogged areas, fallen trees and electrical infrastructure.