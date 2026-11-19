MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 19 (IANS) The Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway has constructed three railway bridges in a single block using cranes with a combined capacity of 1,500 tonnes as part of a series of flood-protection works in Gujarat's Morbi district, where heavy rainfall has repeatedly damaged railway infrastructure.

The work was carried out on the Maliya Miyana-Vadharva section of the Viramgam-Samakhiali railway line, with three cranes, each capable of lifting 500 tonnes, deployed simultaneously to construct bridges numbered 147/D, 147/E and 147/F between kilometre 699/16 and 699/24.

The railway has also built approximately 3.7 km of protection walls and developed 12 additional drainage structures to improve water discharge and reduce the risk of damage to tracks and embankments during floods.

The works, undertaken under the supervision of Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Ved Prakash, are aimed at protecting an important railway network connecting Kutch and Saurashtra with Ahmedabad and providing freight connectivity to the ports of Kandla and Mundra.

The Maliya Miyana region is vulnerable to flooding due to heavy rainfall in Saurashtra and water releases from the Machhu-2 and Machhu-3 dams. Floods in 1979, 2017 and August 2024 affected transport infrastructure in the region.

During the August 2024 floods, several routes in Morbi district, including National Highway 27, were affected. Railway tracks on the Samakhiali-Maliya Miyana, Maliya Miyana-Dhrangadhra and Maliya Miyana-Wankaner sections were submerged during the flooding.

At some locations, strong water currents washed away the soil beneath the tracks. On parts of the Vadharva-Maliya Miyana section, the damage was severe enough to leave rails and sleepers without adequate foundation support.

To address these vulnerabilities, the Ahmedabad Division undertook engineering improvements across approximately seven kilometres of flood-prone railway sections.

The three new bridges on the Vadharva-Maliya Miyana section will provide additional openings for floodwater to pass through designated drainage channels rather than flow over railway tracks.

This is expected to reduce soil erosion beneath tracks, damage to embankments and disruption to train services.

Two more drainage structures have been constructed near level crossings 95 and 97, taking the number of new drainage openings on the Vadharva-Maliya Miyana section to five.

Of the 12 additional drainage openings developed across the affected area, five are on the Vadharva-Maliya Miyana section, five on the Maliya Miyana-Dahinsara section and one on the Maliya Miyana-Surbari section.

The remaining structural improvement has been carried out at bridge number 155, located at kilometre 703/1-7 on the Ahmedabad end of Maliya Miyana yard.

The bridge earlier had three pipes, each 600 mm in diameter, which were found inadequate to handle heavy floodwater. These have been replaced with a box bridge beneath the up line, goods line and track machine siding to provide greater space for water to flow and reduce pressure beneath the tracks.

Protection walls stretching approximately 3.7 km have also been built at vulnerable locations to prevent soil erosion and strengthen railway embankments against strong water currents.

The division has additionally created emergency reserves of quarry dust, large stones or boulders, and railway ballast at Maliya Miyana to ensure that repair materials are immediately available in case of damage during the monsoon.

The railway network passing through Maliya Miyana is important for freight movement from Kandla and Mundra ports to industrial and commercial centres across the country.

The routes connecting Gandhidham, Samakhiali, Maliya Miyana, Viramgam, Ahmedabad and Dahinsara serve the Kutch and Saurashtra regions and include several goods sidings and freight-handling facilities.

Flood-related disruptions on these routes can affect passenger services, freight movement and supply chains.

Ved Prakash said passenger safety, continuity of train operations and protection of railway infrastructure against natural disasters remained the division's priorities.

"The construction of three railway bridges using three massive cranes, each with a capacity of 500 tonnes, during a single railway block on the Maliya Miyana-Vadharva section of the Viramgam-Samakhiali railway line is an example of the technical expertise, planned execution and teamwork of our engineering department," he said.

He said the 3.7 km of protection walls and 12 additional drainage structures would improve water discharge during floods and strengthen railway track safety.

"Our objective is not merely to repair damage caused by floods but to develop strong railway infrastructure keeping future challenges in mind, so that passenger and freight transportation remains safer and more reliable even during adverse weather conditions," he said.