Fort Worth, Texas, November, 2026 – Embraer NYSE: EMBJ; B3: EMBJ3 and Envoy Air have signed an extension of their heavy maintenance agreement covering E-Jet maintenance in the United States. Under the agreement, supplemental heavy maintenance services will continue to be performed at Embraer's U.S. MRO facilities in Macon, Georgia, and Fort Worth, Texas. Envoy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Airlines Group and the largest regional carrier for American Airlines, currently operating 189 E-Jet aircraft. The carrier continues to accept new E-Jet deliveries from Embraer for a minimum fleet commitment of 214 aircraft. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn The expanded scope of the agreement increases Embraer's dedicated maintenance capacity for Envoy while reinforcing the long-standing relationship between the two companies. The agreement also underscores growing demand for Embraer's maintenance, repair and overhaul services in North America as operators increasingly seek OEM-backed solutions to enhance fleet reliability, operational efficiency and aircraft availability. “For nearly three decades, Envoy has partnered with Embraer to provide safe, reliable air travel for our customers,” said Envoy Senior Vice President, Corporate Services, John Nicks.“This understanding provides Envoy with supplemental maintenance services to support our growing E-Jet fleet.” “Envoy has been a valued partner for many years, and we are proud to further strengthen this relationship through the expansion of our heavy maintenance support in the United States,” said Frank Stevens, Vice President of Global MRO Centers of Embraer Services & Support.“As one of the world's largest E-Jet operators, Envoy plays an important role in the continued success of the E-Jet program. This agreement reflects our shared commitment to operational excellence and enables us to continue delivering OEM-backed MRO solutions that enhance reliability, maximize aircraft availability and support Envoy's growth.” Embraer continues to strengthen its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) footprint in the United States. In Fort Worth, the company is investing approximately USD 70 million in a new commercial aviation MRO facility at Perot Field Alliance Airport, scheduled to enter service next year. Once completed, the expansion is expected to increase Embraer's service capacity for E-Jet operators in the United States by more than 50%. The Fort Worth facility complements Embraer's existing presence at Alliance Airport, where the company has provided services since 2025, and will play a key role in supporting growing demand for E-Jet maintenance across North America. Globally, Embraer's Services & Support network comprises more than 80 Authorized Service Centers and 13 company-owned service centers, providing customers with comprehensive support solutions worldwide. About Envoy Air: Envoy Air Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Airlines Group, operates more than 189 Embraer aircraft on more than 1,000 daily flights to over 190 destinations throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Bahamas and Caribbean. More than 23,000 Envoy employees operate regional flights for American Airlines under the American Eagle brand, and provide ground handling services for many American Airlines and American Eagle branded flights at 125 airport locations across North America and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1998 as American Eagle Airlines, Inc., following the merger of several smaller regional carriers to create one of the largest regional airlines in the world. Envoy is headquartered in Irving, Texas, with hubs in Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago, and Miami, with a large ground handling operation in Los Angeles. Connect with Envoy on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and X. About Embraer: A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer operates in the Commercial Aviation, Executive Aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation segments. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, and provides after-sales Services & Support to customers. Since its foundation in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 9,000 aircraft. On average, every 10 seconds, an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off from somewhere in the world, transporting more than 150 million passengers annually. Embraer is a leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service centers and parts distribution, among other activities, in the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.