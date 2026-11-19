MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, November 2026: The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi EAD is participating for the first time in the second edition of the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition AAIHEX, taking place at ADNEC Centre Al Ain from 25 to 29 November 2026. Following its participation at ADIHEX in Abu Dhabi earlier this year, the Agency brings its interactive experience to the community of Al Ain, extending its public engagement across the emirate and showing how science and technology are protecting Abu Dhabi's native plants and wildlife. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The exhibition's theme,“A Legacy of Pride”, celebrates traditions that have long depended on a healthy natural environment, from falconry and hunting to grazing and life in the desert. EAD answers it with“Leveraging Technology to Protect the Environment”, an experience that follows the path of a native seed, from collection and storage to its return to the land. It begins at the Plant Genetic Resources Centre (Gene Bank), which safeguards the genetic diversity of the emirate's native flora. In its Robotic Seed Sorting Lab, visitors see how high-resolution imaging and artificial intelligence identify seeds, assess their quality and classify them.

Ahmed Baharoon, Executive Director of Environmental Information, Science and Outreach Management at EAD, said:“Each stage of this interactive experience introduces visitors to our environmental work, from conserving native seeds and sorting them using artificial intelligence, to dispersing them by drone and rehabilitating natural habitats. Through it, we aim to simplify scientific concepts, highlight the role of modern technologies in protecting biodiversity, and encourage all members of the community, especially children and young people, to take part in conservation efforts.”

From the lab, the journey moves into the field. At the Drone Project, visitors take the controls of a simulated drone and scatter native seeds across a digital landscape, discovering how drones support habitat restoration. In 2025 alone, EAD used drones to disperse 6.5 million native plant seeds across the Jebel Hafeet area of Al Ain. Two further zones focus on protection. Hunting and Grazing Laws show how digital tools help the public understand the regulations that safeguard wildlife and rangelands, while the Terrestrial Environment Protection Programme reveals how monitoring and mapping technologies give EAD a detailed picture of Abu Dhabi's terrestrial ecosystems.

As part of its programme to engage the community in environmental conservation, the Agency also offers seedlings of native plant species such as Samar, Sidr and Ghaf, the UAE's national tree, to plant at home, adding to the green legacy of Al Ain, known as the Garden City.

Families and visitors of all ages can explore EAD's interactive experience, designed in the form of a native seed pod at ADNEC Centre Al Ain from 25 to 29 November 2026, daily from 10 am to 10 pm, where science, technology and national environmental heritage come together.

About Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi EAD:

Established in 1996, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) is committed to protecting and enhancing air quality, groundwater as well as the biodiversity of our desert and marine ecosystem. By partnering with other government entities, the private sector, NGOs and global environmental agencies, we embrace international best practice, innovation and hard work to institute effective policy measures. We seek to raise environmental awareness, facilitate sustainable development and ensure environmental issues remain one of the top priorities of our national agenda.