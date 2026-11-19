MENAFN - Mid-East Info) By Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Gold has extended its recent decline towards $3,700 per ounce, reaching its lowest levels in over a year as persistent dollar strength and elevated Treasury yields continue to undermine demand for the non-yielding metal.

Why is gold struggling despite market uncertainty?

The biggest challenge for gold remains the sharp repricing of US interest rate expectations. Following November's stronger-than-expected inflation figures, markets have moved towards pricing additional Fed hikes, while uncertainty around the terminal rate continues to push Treasury yields higher. This increases the opportunity cost of holding gold, particularly when inflation-adjusted bond yields offer investors an attractive alternative. The dollar's recent strength has added another headwind, making bullion more expensive for international buyers and reducing demand.

What makes the latest decline particularly interesting is gold's inability to benefit from the broader equity selloff. Concerns about AI valuations, elevated capital expenditure and the sustainability of technology earnings have weighed heavily on stock markets, yet gold has continued to fall. This suggests investors may be prioritising liquidity and higher-yielding assets over traditional defensive exposure as some investors may also be liquidating gold positions to cover losses elsewhere.

FOMC minutes reinforce the bearish outlook

Wednesday's Federal Reserve minutes have added to the pressure, indicating that policymakers remain concerned about persistent inflation and see a potential need for further tightening. Comments from Christopher Waller suggesting that a 50-basis-point hike in December should be considered have reinforced the hawkish narrative, even as a standard 25-basis-point increase remains the more widely anticipated outcome.

The longer-term outlook is more balanced. Gold's appeal as a portfolio diversifier has not disappeared, and structural demand from central banks, concerns about US fiscal sustainability and geopolitical uncertainty could provide support. However, these factors may struggle to offset the pressure from restrictive monetary policy in the near term. A sustained recovery would likely require evidence that inflation is moderating, allowing Treasury real yields and the dollar to retreat.

Technical outlook: Is gold approaching oversold territory?

The technical picture remains firmly bearish. Gold is trading near $3,740, below all its major moving averages, with a clear pattern of lower highs and lower lows. The latest decline has brought prices towards the $3,700 area, which represents the next important psychological support. A sustained break below this region could expose $3,600, followed by $3,500.

Gold (XAU/USD) daily chart

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

On the upside, initial resistance sits around $3,800–3,850, followed by $3,970–4,000. Until gold can reclaim these levels, any recovery risks being interpreted as a corrective rebound rather than a sustained trend reversal.

The daily RSI has fallen towards 31, approaching oversold territory. This suggests selling pressure may be becoming stretched and increases the possibility of a short-term technical rebound. However, oversold conditions alone are not sufficient to signal a bottom, particularly when macroeconomic fundamentals continue to favour the dollar and interest-bearing assets.

What could drive gold's next move?

The most important variable remains the direction of US real yields. A sustained rise would likely keep gold under pressure, particularly if accompanied by further dollar strength. However, if incoming economic data begin showing that higher interest rates are weakening demand and reducing inflation, the outlook could change.

There is also the possibility that prolonged equity weakness eventually generates stronger defensive demand for gold. The recent selloff has demonstrated that this relationship is not automatic, but a broader deterioration in economic confidence could eventually encourage investors to reconsider bullion's defensive role.

Ultimately, gold's decline is about the increasingly attractive returns available elsewhere. The metal remains vulnerable while investors expect the Federal Reserve to continue tightening, but the sharp correction and increasingly stretched technical conditions leave room for a recovery if the interest rate outlook becomes more supportive.