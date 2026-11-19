Gordon Ramsay Becomes First British Chef on Hollywood Walk of Fame

California [US], November 19 (ANI): Chef and television host Gordon Ramsay was honoured with the 2,864th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday (US time), becoming the first British chef to receive the prestigious recognition. The chef shared glimpses from the ceremony and expressed his happiness at the honour received in the category of television. The honour comes 32 years after he moved to Los Angeles in 1994. Sharing pictures from the special ceremony, Ramsay expressed gratitude to those who made the occasion memorable. While sharing the photos, Gordon Ramsay wrote, "Truly an honour!!! Can't believe since I came to Los Angeles in 1994, I'd be standing here 32 years later on my own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Thanks to Lisa Vanderpump, Joel McHale, Kevin Frazier and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for an incredible morning."

Chef Gordon Ramsay boasts Michelin stars, global restaurant portfolios, a massive worldwide social media following, a dozen U.S. TV series, and a library of best-selling books. He is recognised around the world not only for his incredible culinary achievements as a chef and restaurateur, but also as an Emmy-nominated and BAFTA award-winning TV producer, judge, and host. Away from the kitchen, Ramsay's on-screen successes are equally impressive. He has been the part of some of the most-watched TV shows including 'Hell's Kitchen', 'Kitchen Nightmares', 'MasterChef', 'MasterChef Junior', 'Next Level Chef', 'Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service', and many more.

According to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in 2014, Gordon and his wife formed the Gordan and Tana Ramsay Foundation which was founded to support charities important to the family. The Foundation is currently partnered with Great Ormond Street Hospital, one of London's most respected children's hospitals. He is also a patron of the Scottish Spina Bifida Association, a long-term supporter of UNICEF and Women's Aid, and has fulfilled over 100 Make-a-Wish requests worldwide to-date. In 2006, Ramsay was honored with an OBE, awarded by Queen Elizabeth II, for significant contributions to the hospitality industry. (ANI)