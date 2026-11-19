Akhilesh Yadav Bans Bulldozers After Fatal Rally Accident in Gorakhpur

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has advised party members against using bulldozers in future rallies after a minor was struck and killed by one during his PDA rally in Gorakhpur on November 18. The fatal incident occurred on Wednesday during Yadav's roadshow in Gorakhpur, where a bulldozer showering flower petals hit a minor. Teams have been deployed to track down the owner and the operator of the vehicle.

Speaking to the reporters, following the tragedy, Yadav cautioned against deploying bulldozers at future events and pointed to the responsibility of the operator behind the machine. "To my colleagues in the party, I would like to say that do not welcome using bulldozers in future...A bulldozer's work is to build quality roads. Truth is that a bulldozer has no brain of its own, it has a driver," Akhilesh Yadav stated.

Meanwhile, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan identified the victim's father as a BJP supporter and worker and criticised the crowd and vehicle movement, announcing an evening visit with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to meet the family. "His (deceased child's) father was a BJP worker and had supported us during the elections. It is a very tragic incident. People were moving amidst a stampede; when the child was run over, no one even stopped their vehicle-the child was left lying on the road. What kind of example did they set yesterday? What kind of impression did they leave behind? Is this the level to which politics has stooped? What are the opponents trying to convey?...What used to happen before 2017? A living example of that was witnessed on the streets of Gorakhpur yesterday... CM Yogi and I will visit the family this evening," Kishan stated.

Earlier today, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed sorrow over the Gorakhpur incident. In a post on X, Yadav said that he has directed party workers to assist the bereaved family, while accusing political opponents of politicising the tragedy and pointing to their handling of a past fire in Lucknow. Addressing the loss of life in the accident, Yadav conveyed sympathy to the victim's relatives and said party members had been instructed to support them.

"We are all deeply saddened by the death of an innocent person in an accident and express our heartfelt condolences to the family. We have already asked our people to meet the family and provide them with every possible assistance," Akhilesh Yadav wrote. "Those politicising this unfortunate accident should remember how they mistreated and threatened the grieving mother of a young person who died in the Lucknow fire. The public has seen through the charade of those feigning grief," he stated.

Gorakhpur SSP Kaustubh said on Wednesday, "Further legal action is being taken in this case in accordance with the demands made by the family members. The JCB machine involved has been seized by the police. Teams have been deployed to track down the owner and the operators; they will be arrested soon, and further action will follow."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, referring to the killing of a 12–13-year-old boy who had come from Jhangaha to study, questioned the opposition's silence over the incident. He said he would meet the bereaved family and added that the administration had been directed to identify those who allegedly created unrest on the streets and ensure strict punishment.“What was the fault of that innocent 12–13-year-old child who came from Jhangaha to study here? He was brutally killed, and look at their shamelessness; they did not utter even a single word of condolence. I am going to meet the bereaved family today. We have instructed the administration to track down the goons who spread anarchy on the streets yesterday and give them a punishment their generations will remember,” Yogi said.