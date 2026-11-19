Om Birla Highlights India's Growing Investment Appeal at Indo-US Summit

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): With global players looking at India as a major investment destination, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said that the stable economic policy and taxation environment and inherent democratic values have led to growing investment opportunities in India. Speaking at the 23rd Indo-US Economic Summit organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), Birla stressed the collaboration of industries and academia for research and development to enhance India's manufacturing prowess, a press release stated.

"Both India and the US are large democracies of the world. So, the relationship is also deep, as it is based on our shared values, beliefs and mutual respect. India and the US have always believed in democracy. In any country where democracy is strong and robust, there is a stable ecosystem of policies and norms. As in a democracy, everyone's opinions and views are listened to, so while a policy is framed, everyone's views are taken, ranging from youth, farmers and industrialists. If there is a reason for growing investment opportunities in India, it is our democratic system. Our tax policies, continuous dialogue with industries and global stakeholders," he said.

He also noted that the large manpower in the country, which is emerging as a skilled human resource, has also contributed to the attractiveness of India as a major investment destination. Citing the growth in defence and pharmaceuticals both in terms of meeting the domestic demand and catering to global demand through exports, he said that now there is a need to move towards R & D by the industry to achieve the next phase of growth and lead the world with new-age technology.

Addressing the IACC 23rd Indo-US Economic Summit in the national capital, Jason Meeks, Deputy Chief of Mission, US Embassy, highlighted that the robust bilateral partnership reflects shared commitment to the economic prosperity of the people of both countries, and both countries are working towards a trade relationship which is fair, reciprocal and mutually beneficial.

Outlining the industry perspective, Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairperson, Raymond Group, said that the industry needs to zero in on what businesses on both sides can build together in the next 25 years. Noting that India and the US share trade relations of nearly $240 billion annually in goods and services, he said, "The opportunity ahead is to convert opportunity into world-class skills, innovation, productivity and sustainable manufacturing, positioning India as a trusted global manufacturing hub."

At the IACC 23rd Indo-US Economic Summit, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla presented the prestigious Business Leadership Awards to distinguished leaders across various sectors, celebrating visionary leadership, entrepreneurial excellence, and innovation.