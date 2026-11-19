

Walmart U.S. operating income rose 9% to $6.3 billion, while Sam's Club U.S. operating income declined 15.8%.

Walmart raised its FY27 net sales growth forecast to 4.9% to 5.2% and adjusted operating income growth outlook of 8.0% to 8.6%, both in constant currency. Walmart International sales grew 3.3% in constant currency, while adjusted operating income rose 7%.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) on Thursday reported better-than-expected third-quarter results, with revenue and adjusted earnings above analysts' expectations, and an improved full-year FY27 outlook as it looks to build on growth in e-commerce, membership, and advertising.

“We delivered strong results, growing our core business and gaining market share. The strength of our omnichannel model gives us room to do even more,” CEO John Furner said.

WMT shares traded 1.5% lower in premarket trading at the time of writing.

Q3 Results At A Glance

The company reported third-quarter revenue of $188.8 billion, up 5.2% year over year, beating analysts' estimate of $187.25 billion. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings came in at $0.65 per share, above the $0.64 estimate, according to estimates compiled by Fiscal.

Global e-commerce sales increased 17% during the quarter, led by store-fulfilled pickup and delivery. Walmart U.S. e-commerce sales rose 23%, while Sam's Club U.S. e-commerce sales increased 30%. The company also said that its global advertising business grew 25%, while its global membership fee revenue increased 17%.

Walmart U.S. operating income increased 9% year over year to $6.3 billion, while Sam's Club U.S. comparable sales grew 4.9% year over year, excluding fuel, even as operating income fell 15.8%, partly due to prior-year breakage income, an inflation-related LIFO charge, and the impact of bundled memberships.

Walmart International net sales increased 3.3% in constant currency. The company said the timing of Flipkart's Big Billion Days event weighed on sales growth by about 500 basis points, with a corresponding benefit expected in the fourth quarter. However, its International adjusted operating income grew 7% in constant currency.

Walmart Raises FY27 Sales And Operating Income Outlook

Walmart now expects FY27 net sales growth of 4.9% to 5.2% in constant currency, compared with its previous forecast of 4% to 5%. The company also raised its adjusted operating income growth outlook to 8.0% to 8.6% from 7% to 8.5%.

The retailer expects adjusted earnings per share of $2.84 to $2.89 for the fiscal year, compared with its previous forecast of $2.80 to $2.87.

How Retail Views WMT

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits toward the stock turned 'bullish' from 'bearish', amid 'normal' message volumes. WMT was also one of the platform's trending tickers at the time of writing.

WMT shares have gained around 14% year to date.

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