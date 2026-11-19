A motorcyclist had a narrow escape after a speeding car allegedly rammed into his two-wheeler and fled the scene on Marathahalli Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Bengaluru. The impact threw the rider onto the road, dangerously close to an approaching BMTC Volvo bus, raising the possibility of a major accident. However, the bus driver's alertness and quick response helped avert a potential tragedy. The incident has drawn attention to road safety and hit-and-run cases in Bengaluru, with motorists expressing shock and appreciating the bus driver's presence of mind.

Speeding Car Hits Motorcycle On Marathahalli ORR

According to reports, the incident occurred when a speeding car hit a motorcycle from the side as the rider was travelling along Marathahalli Outer Ring Road. The force of the collision caused the motorcyclist to lose control and fall onto the road.

The rider landed dangerously close to the front wheels of a BMTC Volvo bus approaching from behind. The situation could have resulted in a serious accident had the bus driver not reacted in time.

A potentially fatal accident was narrowly averted on Marathahalli Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru after a speeding car hit a motorcycle rider and fled the scene.

The rider was thrown onto the road directly in front of an approaching BMTC Volvo bus. However, the alertness and quick response of the bus driver prevented a major tragedy.

According to reports, the incident occurred when a speeding car rammed into a motorcycle from the side while the rider was travelling along Marathahalli Outer Ring Road. The impact caused the rider to lose control and fall onto the road, dangerously close to the front wheels of the BMTC Volvo bus approaching from behind.

The car driver, instead of stopping to assist the injured rider, allegedly fled the scene immediately after the collision.

The incident left other motorists shocked. The BMTC bus driver's presence of mind has earned widespread appreciation, as his timely response helped avert what could have been a serious accident.

Meanwhile, traffic police are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the car involved in the hit-and-run. Efforts are underway to trace the absconding driver, and members of the public have called for strict action against the accused.

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BMTC Bus Driver's Quick Response Averts Major Tragedy

The alertness of the BMTC Volvo bus driver helped prevent the bus from running over the fallen motorcyclist. The driver's timely response has since earned appreciation, with many acknowledging his presence of mind in a potentially dangerous situation.

The incident also left other motorists shocked, particularly as the car involved in the collision allegedly did not stop to assist the rider and instead fled the scene.

Bengaluru Traffic Police Examine CCTV Footage

Meanwhile, traffic police are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the car involved in the hit-and-run incident. Efforts are underway to trace the vehicle and its driver.

The incident has once again raised concerns over reckless driving and hit-and-run cases in Bengaluru. Members of the public have also called for strict action against the driver responsible for the collision.