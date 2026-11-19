MENAFN - IANS) Gangtok, Nov 19 (IANS) Top seed Shaina Manimuthu and second seed Parul Choudhary registered contrasting victories to reach the girls' singles semifinals, while Bornil Changmai defeated World Junior Championships bronze medallist Jagsher Singh Khangurra in boys' singles quarterfinals in the 49th National Junior (U-19) Badminton Championships in Gangtok, Sikkim, on Thursday.

Shaina, the defending champion, had to work hard in the opening game to beat Rishika Nandi 16-14, 15-11, while Parul packed off fifth seed Dianka Waldia 15-9, 15-7 in the quarterfinals.

Shaina will now take on 6th seed Diksha SR, who defeated Sneha Lamba 15-8, 15-7 in the other quarterfinal. The other semifinal will pit 8th seed Lakshya Rajesh against Parul after the former came from a game down to beat Anvi Rathore 13-15, 15-9, 16-14.

In the boys' singles category, second seed Bornil held his nerves to beat Jagsher 15-10, 13-15, 15-13 to reach the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Sparsh Sood's giant-killing run came to an end at the quarterfinal stage. The unseeded shuttler, who had upset top seed Nishchal Anand in the previous round, went down 15-13, 11-15, 15-10 against Rudra Pratap Singh Rana.

Seventh seed Gnana Dattu TT also booked his semifinal berth with a 15-12, 12-15, 15-8 win over third seed Abhinav Garg.

Earlier on Wednesday, Karnataka's Disha Santosh upset third seed Adarshini Shri NB of Tamil Nadu, while Maharashtra's Yashwi Patel got the better of seventh seed Nakshatraa Jairaj to reach the girls singles pre-quarterfinals

Disha came from a game down to beat Adarshini 5-15, 15-10, 16-14, while Yashwi kept her nerves under pressure in a three-game thriller against Nakshatraa to win 15-12, 12-15, 15-13.

The girls' singles competition saw quite a few upsets in the third round of competition as ninth seed Nishika Gokhe of Maharashtra, 10th seed Haasana Sree Mallavarapu of Andhra Pradesh and 15th seed Garima Kundu of Haryana were also knocked out.

Important results:

Boys' singles: 7-Gnana Dattu TT bt 3-Abhinav Garg 15-12, 12-15, 15-8; Rudra Pratap Singh Rana bt Sparsh Sood 15-13, 11-15, 15-10

Girls' singles: 6-Diksha SR bt Sneha Lamba 15-8, 15-7; 1-Shaina Manimuthu bt 13-Rishika Nandi 16-14, 15-11; 8-Lakshya Rajesh bt Anvi Rathore 13-15, 15-9, 16-14; 2-Parul Choudhary bt 5-Dianka Waldia 15-9, 15-7

Mixed Doubles: 3-Punith S/Deepak Taj Aditi bt Malsawmhlua/Zoramthari Renthlei 15-11, 15-10; Amith Raj Natraj/Suhina Roy bt Vedansh Negi/Alisha Bhandari 15-7, 15-11.