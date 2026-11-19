MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Anushka Gupta clinched the title at the 16th DGC Ladies Open Amateur Golf Tournament after an impressive performance across three days of competition at the Delhi Golf Club here on Thursday.

Anushka finished with an overall score of 214 to emerge champion in the 54-hole tournament, which featured 112 women golfers aged between 11 and 79. The competition was played across the Lodhi and Peacock courses of the Delhi Golf Club.

Anushka set the tone for her campaign with a three-under-par round on the opening day before producing another strong performance in the final round, carding two-under-par to seal the championship.

Mehak Lohan finished runner-up with an overall score of 222, while Aahana Kashyap secured third place with 224. The competition also witnessed impressive performances from Yogya Bhalla and Raza Kaur, who recorded sub-par rounds during the three-day event.

The tournament, which concluded on Thursday, was recognised by the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), providing participants an opportunity to compete in an internationally recognised amateur golf event.

Ms Sonaal Chaudhri, Lady Captain at DGC, said,“It has been wonderful to witness the enthusiasm and sporting spirit of all the participants over the past three days. The tournament continues to provide a valuable platform for women golfers, bringing together experienced players and emerging talent. The participation of women across age groups is particularly encouraging and reflects the growing inclusivity of the sport. We are grateful to Usha for its continued support in strengthening this platform and encouraging more women to take up golf.”

The 16th edition continued the tournament's tradition of bringing together women golfers from different generations and experience levels. The participation of 112 players, spanning an age group of 68 years, highlighted the growing reach of women's amateur golf and provided a platform for emerging players to compete alongside experienced golfers.