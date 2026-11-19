RNA Interference Technology Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 AI-Enabled Discovery And Extrahepatic Delivery Drive 12.96% CAGR And USD 8.26 Billion Opportunity
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|191
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$3.95 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$8.26 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. RNA Interference Technology Market, by Molecule Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. MicroRNA (miRNA)
7.3. Short Hairpin RNA (shRNA)
7.3.1. Non-Viral Delivery shRNA
7.3.2. Viral Delivery shRNA
7.4. Small Interfering RNA (siRNA)
7.4.1. Conjugated siRNA
7.4.2. Non-Conjugated siRNA
8. RNA Interference Technology Market, by Route Of Administration
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Intramuscular (IM) Injection
8.3. Intrathecal (IT) Administration
8.4. Intravenous (IV) Injection
9. RNA Interference Technology Market, by Delivery Method
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Direct Naked RNAi Delivery
9.3. Exosome-Based RNAi Therapy
9.4. Nanoparticle-Based Delivery
9.5. Viral Vector-Based Delivery
10. RNA Interference Technology Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Drug Discovery
10.2.1. Lead Optimization
10.2.2. Target Identification
10.3. Research & Development
10.3.1. Gene Function Studies
10.3.2. Pathway Analysis
10.4. Therapeutics
11. RNA Interference Technology Market, by End-User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Contract Research Organizations
11.3. Hospitals & Clinics
11.4. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
12. RNA Interference Technology Market, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. Europe
12.4. North America
12.5. Latin America
12.6. Africa
12.7. Middle East
13. RNA Interference Technology Market, by Group
13.1. Introduction
13.2. NATO
13.3. G7
13.4. European Union
13.5. BRICS
13.6. ASEAN
13.7. GCC
14. RNA Interference Technology Market, by Country
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. China
14.4. Germany
14.5. Japan
14.6. India
14.7. United Kingdom
14.8. France
14.9. Canada
14.10. Italy
14.11. Australia
14.12. South Korea
14.13. Brazil
14.14. Mexico
14.15. Russia
14.16. Spain
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
16.1. ADARx Pharmaceuticals Inc
16.2. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc
16.3. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation
16.4. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc
16.5. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc
16.6. AstraZeneca PLC
16.7. Avidity Biosciences Inc
16.8. Benitec Biopharma Inc
16.9. BioNTech SE
16.10. City Therapeutics Inc
16.11. Genevant Sciences Ltd
16.12. Intellia Therapeutics Inc
16.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc
16.14. Moderna Inc
16.15. Novartis AG
16.16. Novo Nordisk A/S
16.17. OliX Pharmaceuticals Inc
16.18. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp
16.19. ProQR Therapeutics NV
16.20. Roche Holding AG
16.21. Sanofi SA
16.22. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc
16.23. Silence Therapeutics PLC
16.24. Sirnaomics Inc
16.25. Suzhou Ribo Life Science Co., Ltd
16.26. Vir Biotechnology Inc
16.27. Wave Life Sciences Ltd
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [323]
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