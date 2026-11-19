Transfection Reagents & Equipment Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 Market To Reach USD 2.43 Billion As Cell And Gene Therapy, Mrna, CRISPR, And GMP Automation Drive 7.18% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|191
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$1.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$2.43 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Transfection Reagents & Equipment Market, by Product Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Transfection Reagents
7.2.1. Lipid-based Transfection Reagents
7.2.2. Polymer-Based Reagents
7.2.3. Calcium Phosphate Reagents
7.3. Transfection Equipment
7.3.1. Electroporation Systems
7.3.2. Microinjection Systems
8. Transfection Reagents & Equipment Market, by Technology Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Chemical Methods
8.3. Physical Methods
8.4. Viral Methods
9. Transfection Reagents & Equipment Market, by Molecule Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Plasmid DNA
9.3. shRNA
9.4. mRNA
9.5. CRISPR-Cas9 RNP complexes
9.6. Oligonucleotides
10. Transfection Reagents & Equipment Market, by Transfection Mode
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Transient Transfection
10.3. Stable Transfection
10.4. Episomal Expression Systems
11. Transfection Reagents & Equipment Market, by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Gene Expression Studies
11.3. Protein Production
11.4. Drug Discovery & Development
11.5. Gene Therapy & Cell Therapy
11.6. Vaccine Development
12. Transfection Reagents & Equipment Market, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. North America
12.4. Latin America
12.5. Europe
12.6. Middle East
12.7. Africa
13. Transfection Reagents & Equipment Market, by Group
13.1. Introduction
13.2. ASEAN
13.3. GCC
13.4. European Union
13.5. BRICS
13.6. G7
13.7. NATO
14. Transfection Reagents & Equipment Market, by Country
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. Canada
14.4. Mexico
14.5. Brazil
14.6. United Kingdom
14.7. Germany
14.8. France
14.9. Russia
14.10. Italy
14.11. Spain
14.12. China
14.13. India
14.14. Japan
14.15. Australia
14.16. South Korea
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
16.1. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
16.2. Altogen Biosystems
16.3. Becton, Dickinson and Company
16.4. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
16.5. Bio-Techne Corporation
16.6. Biontex Laboratories GmbH
16.7. Celetrix LLC
16.8. GeneCopoeia Inc.
16.9. Lonza Group AG
16.10. MaxCyte, Inc.
16.11. Merck KGaA
16.12. Mirus Bio LLC
16.13. Novogene Corporation
16.14. OriGene Technologies, Inc.
16.15. Polyplus-transfection SA
16.16. Promega Corporation
16.17. QIAGEN N.V.
16.18. Revvity
16.19. Roche Holding AG
16.20. Sartorius AG
16.21. SignaGen Laboratories
16.22. Takara Bio Inc.
16.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [297]
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