Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 16.91% CAGR Fuels Growth To USD 15.67 Billion As Gene Therapy And CDMO Demand Accelerate
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|190
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$6.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$15.67 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, by Product Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Plasmid DNA
7.3. Viral Vector
7.3.1. Adeno-Associated Viral Vectors
7.3.2. Adenoviral Vectors
7.3.3. Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Vectors
7.3.4. Lentiviral Vectors
7.3.5. Retroviral Vectors
8. Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, by Service Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Analytical Testing
8.3. Manufacturing
8.4. Process Development
8.4.1. Downstream Optimization
8.4.2. Formulation Development
8.4.3. Scale-Up/Technology Transfer
8.4.4. Upstream Optimization
8.5. Regulatory & CMC Support
9. Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, by Workflow Stage
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Downstream Processing
9.2.1. Capture
9.2.2. Clarification
9.2.3. Concentration/Buffer Exchange
9.2.4. Intermediate Purification
9.2.5. Polishing
9.3. Fill & Finish
9.4. Release & Stability Testing
9.5. Upstream Processing
9.5.1. Bioreactor Production
9.5.2. Cell Expansion
9.5.3. Transfection/Transduction
10. Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, by Production Platform
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Bacterial
10.3. Cell-Free Systems
10.4. Insect
10.5. Mammalian
10.6. Yeast
11. Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, by Bioprocess Mode
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Batch
11.3. Culture Format
11.3.1. Adherent
11.3.2. Suspension
11.4. Fed-Batch
11.5. Perfusion
12. Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, by Source
12.1. Introduction
12.2. In-House Manufacturing
12.3. Outsourced/CDMO
13. Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, by Application
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Cell Therapy
13.3. Gene Editing
13.4. Gene Therapy
13.5. Oncolytic Virotherapy
13.6. Research & Developement
13.7. Vaccine Development
14. Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, by End User
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Biopharmaceutical Companies
14.3. Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)
14.4. Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
14.5. Research Institutions
15. Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, by Disease Area
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Cardiovascular
15.3. Hepatic Diseases
15.4. Infectious Diseases
15.5. Metabolic/Endocrine
15.6. Musculoskeletal
15.7. Neurology
15.8. Oncology
15.9. Ophthalmology
15.10. Rare Genetic Disorders
16. Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, by Region
16.1. Introduction
16.2. Asia-Pacific
16.3. North America
16.4. Latin America
16.5. Europe
16.6. Middle East
16.7. Africa
17. Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, by Group
17.1. Introduction
17.2. ASEAN
17.3. GCC
17.4. European Union
17.5. BRICS
17.6. G7
17.7. NATO
18. Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, by Country
18.1. Introduction
18.2. United States
18.3. Germany
18.4. China
18.5. United Kingdom
18.6. India
18.7. Japan
18.8. Russia
18.9. Brazil
18.10. Canada
18.11. Italy
18.12. Mexico
18.13. France
18.14. Spain
18.15. Australia
18.16. South Korea
19. Competitive Landscape
19.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
19.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
19.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
19.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
19.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
19.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
19.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
20. Company Profiles
20.1. Advanced BioScience Laboratories, Inc.
20.2. Akron Biotech
20.3. Aldevron, LLC
20.4. Avid Bioservices, Inc.
20.5. Batavia Biosciences B.V.
20.6. BioNTech IMFS GmbH
20.7. BioSpace, Inc.
20.8. Biovian Oy
20.9. c-LEcta GmbH
20.10. Catalent, Inc.
20.11. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
20.12. Creative Biogene
20.13. Cytiva by Danaher Corporation
20.14. FILTROX AG
20.15. Forge Biologics By Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
20.16. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Inc.
20.17. GE HealthCare Technologies, Inc.
20.18. Genentech, Inc.
20.19. GeneOne Life Science, Inc.
20.20. Genezen Laboratories, Inc.
20.21. GenScript Biotech Corporation
20.22. Hillgene Biopharma Co., Ltd.
20.23. Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.
20.24. Lonza Group Ltd.
20.25. Merck KGaA
20.26. Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG
20.27. Oxford Biomedica plc
20.28. POLYPLUS TRANSFECTION S.A.
20.29. REGENXBIO Inc.
20.30. Revvity, Inc.
20.31. Takara Bio Inc.
20.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
20.33. Twist Bioscience Corporation
20.34. uniQure N.V.
20.35. Wuxi AppTec Co., Ltd.
21. Key Experts
List of Figures [29]
List of Tables [331]
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