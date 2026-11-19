Results Of Refinancing - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
| ARMs funded by 1Y SDO
(April 2028)
DKK
| ARMs funded by 3Y SDO
(January 2030)
DKK
| ARMs funded by 5Y SDO
(January 2032)
DKK
|Cash rate
|3.44%
|3.44%
|3.53%
| ARMs funded by 1Y SDO
(January 2028)
EUR
|Cash rate
|3.87%
For detailed information on the auction results, please refer to nykredit.dk and totalkredit.dk. For information on the bond sales, please refer to nykredit.com/ir.
Enquiries may be addressed to Emil Schmidt Andreasen, Group Treasury,
tel +45 44 55 22 72 or Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.
Attachment
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Results refinancing UK
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