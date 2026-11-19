(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen

and the Press 19/11/2026 Results of refinancing The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of ARMs based on the "refinancing price" principle. The interest rates will be reset on 1 January 2027. The interest rate reset results in the following cash rates:

ARMs funded by 1Y SDO

(April 2028)

DKK ARMs funded by 3Y SDO

(January 2030)

DKK ARMs funded by 5Y SDO

(January 2032)

DKK Cash rate 3.44% 3.44% 3.53%





ARMs funded by 1Y SDO

(January 2028)

EUR Cash rate 3.87%

For detailed information on the auction results, please refer to nykredit.dk and totalkredit.dk. For information on the bond sales, please refer to nykredit.com/ir.

Enquiries may be addressed to Emil Schmidt Andreasen, Group Treasury,

tel +45 44 55 22 72 or Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

Attachment

Results refinancing UK