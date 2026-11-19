MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI-Assisted Drug Discovery Software Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added tooffering.

The AI-Assisted Drug Discovery Software Market research report provides an in-depth assessment of technologies, scientific workflows, adoption conditions, governance priorities, and regional developments shaping the industry. The market is projected to reach USD 569.69 million in 2026 and expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.39% to USD 921.74 million by 2032.

Market Overview

AI-assisted drug discovery software applies machine learning, generative models, knowledge graphs, molecular simulation, and data analytics across:



Target identification and validation

Hit discovery and lead optimization

Biomarker analysis

Property and toxicity prediction Preclinical planning

Adoption is increasing as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and research organizations seek to integrate diverse biological and chemical datasets while improving the speed, reproducibility, and prioritization of laboratory work. Market intelligence covering these developments supports strategic planning and the identification of high-value applications and partnership opportunities.

Workflow and Technology Developments

Drug discovery is moving from isolated computational experiments toward connected workflows encompassing literature mining, omics interpretation, structure-based design, molecular generation, property prediction, experiment planning, and laboratory automation.

Artificial intelligence can rank targets, identify molecular patterns, propose compounds, and reduce repetitive analysis. Generative and multimodal systems can also connect chemical, genomic, structural, phenotypic, and clinical information. However, successful deployment continues to require:



Human-in-the-loop review and experimental confirmation

Explainability, traceability, and reproducibility

Model monitoring, version control, and independent validation

Secure data governance and clear accountability Assessment of uncertainty, bias, toxicity, off-target effects, and manufacturability

Regional Market Landscape



North America: Benefits from substantial pharmaceutical and biotechnology activity, advanced computing resources, investment networks, and translational research capacity.

Europe: Supported by strong academic science and coordinated research programs, with privacy, interoperability, and regulatory compliance influencing deployment.

Asia-Pacific: Driven by expanding biomedical research, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and digital infrastructure investment, although capabilities vary by market.

Latin America: Shows growing university, public-sector, and biotechnology activity, while specialized computing, funding, and quality datasets remain constraints. Middle East and Africa: National technology programs and institutional investment are creating opportunities, although skills, connectivity, data access, and sustainable financing affect adoption.

Country-level coverage includes Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. These insights enable organizations to compare market-entry conditions, anticipate local barriers, and prioritize regions aligned with their research and commercialization capabilities.

Collaboration and Policy Environment

ASEAN, BRICS, the European Union, G7, GCC, and NATO-linked ecosystems influence research collaboration, infrastructure development, data practices, cybersecurity, and responsible AI standards. Their differing governance models and investment priorities affect cross-border data exchange, talent development, and access to scientific resources.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Leaders



Begin with defined scientific use cases linked to measurable workflow improvements.

Build controlled data foundations covering provenance, consent, quality, labeling, and access rights.

Integrate software with laboratory, analytics, and knowledge-management systems.

Benchmark models against relevant baselines and conduct prospective experimental validation.

Create cross-functional governance involving scientists, engineers, quality teams, legal specialists, and cybersecurity professionals. Evaluate vendor portability, intellectual property, service continuity, security, and regulatory support.

These priorities provide a practical basis for mitigating technical and operational risks while strengthening competitive positioning through disciplined AI adoption.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to grow from USD 569.69 million in 2026 to USD 921.74 million by 2032.

Connected, experiment-linked workflows are replacing isolated computational applications.

Scientific validation, data quality, interoperability, security, and skilled talent remain critical adoption factors.

Regional opportunities vary according to research capacity, infrastructure, regulation, and funding. Governed deployment and human oversight are essential for converting AI capabilities into dependable drug discovery outcomes.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. AI-Assisted Drug Discovery Software Market, by Technique

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Deep Learning

7.2.1. Autoencoders

7.2.2. Convolutional Neural Networks

7.2.3. Recurrent Neural Networks

7.3. Ligand Based

7.4. Machine Learning

7.4.1. Reinforcement Learning

7.4.2. Supervised Learning

7.4.3. Unsupervised Learning

7.5. Structure Based

8. AI-Assisted Drug Discovery Software Market, by Deployment Model

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Cloud

8.3. Hybrid

8.4. On Premises

9. AI-Assisted Drug Discovery Software Market, by Therapeutic Area

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Cardiovascular

9.3. Central Nervous System

9.4. Infectious Diseases

9.5. Oncology

10. AI-Assisted Drug Discovery Software Market, by Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Clinical Trial Design

10.3. Lead Optimization

10.4. Pharmacovigilance

10.5. Target Identification

11. AI-Assisted Drug Discovery Software Market, by End User

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Biotechnology Companies

11.3. Contract Research Organizations

11.4. Pharmaceutical Companies

12. AI-Assisted Drug Discovery Software Market, by Region

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Asia-Pacific

12.3. North America

12.4. Latin America

12.5. Europe

12.6. Middle East

12.7. Africa

13. AI-Assisted Drug Discovery Software Market, by Group

13.1. Introduction

13.2. ASEAN

13.3. GCC

13.4. European Union

13.5. BRICS

13.6. G7

13.7. NATO

14. AI-Assisted Drug Discovery Software Market, by Country

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United States

14.3. Canada

14.4. Mexico

14.5. Brazil

14.6. United Kingdom

14.7. Germany

14.8. France

14.9. Russia

14.10. Italy

14.11. Spain

14.12. China

14.13. India

14.14. Japan

14.15. Australia

14.16. South Korea

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

16. Company Profiles

16.1. Aitia Inc.

16.2. Ardigen Sp. z o.o.

16.3. Atomwise Inc.

16.4. BenevolentAI Limited

16.5. Berg LLC

16.6. BioSymetrics, Inc.

16.7. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.

16.8. Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

16.9. Cresset Group Ltd.

16.10. Cyclica Inc.

16.11. Deep Genomics Inc.

16.12. Eagle Genomics Ltd.

16.13. Exscientia PLC

16.14. GNS Healthcare Inc.

16.15. Iktos SAS

16.16. Insilico Medicine, Inc.

16.17. Isomorphic Labs Ltd.

16.18. NVIDIA Corporation

16.19. Owkin SAS

16.20. Peptilogics, Inc.

16.21. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

16.22. Schrodinger, Inc.

16.23. Valo Health, Inc.

16.24. Verge Genomics, Inc.

16.25. XtalPi Holdings Limited

17. Key Experts

LIST OF FIGURES [21]

LIST OF TABLES [300]

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