MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (... ) or Marc Ackerman (... ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Trustmark Corporation (Nasdaq – TRMK)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Trustmark will be acquired by Hancock Whitney Corporation (Nasdaq – HWC) in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $3.2 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, Trustmark shareholders will receive 0.7463 shares of Hancock Whitney common stock for each share of Trustmark common stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the Trustmark Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

Maplebear Inc. (Instacart) (Nasdaq – CART)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Instacart will be acquired by DoorDash, Inc. (Nasdaq – DASH). Under the terms of the agreement, Instacart shareholders will receive consideration valued at $65.00 per share, payable in cash, DoorDash common stock, or a combination of both, subject to proration, in a transaction with an equity value of approximately $17 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Instacart Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (Nasdaq – ICMB)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, ICMB will be acquired by BCP Investment Corporation (Nasdaq – BCIC). Under the terms of the agreement, ICMB shareholders will receive consideration equal to 90% of ICMB's adjusted net asset value at closing, payable in BCIC common stock, subject to a limitation on the number of shares issued, with any remaining consideration paid in cash. Based on the companies' September 30, 2026 adjusted net asset values, the transaction values ICMB shares at approximately $2.49 per share on a net asset value basis, or approximately $1.38 per share based on BCIC's November 9, 2026 closing stock price. The investigation concerns whether the ICMB Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at ,

American Oncology Network, Inc. (OTCQX – AONC)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, American Oncology Network will be acquired by Cencora, Inc. (NYSE: COR) in a transaction valued at approximately $2.4 billion, including contingent value rights potentially worth up to $100 million. Certain shareholders may retain an equity interest in the Company. The investigation concerns whether the American Oncology Network Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.