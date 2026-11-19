The Global Market For Mobile Robots 2026-2032 AI-Driven Amrs And Robotics-As-A-Service Drive 13.08% CAGR And A $49.33 Billion Opportunity
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|185
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$23.51 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$49.33 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Mobile Robots Market, by Robot Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)
7.3. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
7.4. Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs)
7.5. Humanoid Robots
8. Mobile Robots Market, by Technology
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Laser Guided
8.3. Magnetic Tape Guided
8.4. Vision Guided
8.5. Lidar Navigation
9. Mobile Robots Market, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Cleaning
9.3. Delivery
9.3.1. In-Plant Delivery
9.3.2. Last-Mile Delivery
9.4. Disinfection
9.5. Inspection
9.6. Material Handling
9.6.1. Bin Picking
9.6.2. Cart Transport
9.6.3. Pallet Transport
10. Mobile Robots Market, by End User
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Healthcare
10.3. Logistics & Warehousing
10.3.1. Manufacturing Warehouse
10.3.2. Retail Warehouse
10.3.3. Third Party Logistics
10.4. Manufacturing
10.4.1. Automotive
10.4.2. Electronics
10.4.3. Food & Beverage
10.4.4. Pharmaceuticals
10.5. Retail
11. Mobile Robots Market, by Distribution Channel
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Offline
11.3. Online
12. Mobile Robots Market, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. Europe
12.4. North America
12.5. Latin America
12.6. Africa
12.7. Middle East
13. Mobile Robots Market, by Group
13.1. Introduction
13.2. NATO
13.3. G7
13.4. European Union
13.5. BRICS
13.6. ASEAN
13.7. GCC
14. Mobile Robots Market, by Country
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. China
14.4. Germany
14.5. Japan
14.6. India
14.7. United Kingdom
14.8. France
14.9. Canada
14.10. Italy
14.11. Australia
14.12. South Korea
14.13. Brazil
14.14. Mexico
14.15. Russia
14.16. Spain
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
16.1. ABB Ltd.
16.2. Aeolus Robotics Corporation
16.3. Aethon, Inc.
16.4. AGILOX
16.5. Amazon.com, Inc.
16.6. Autonomous Solutions Inc.
16.7. Continental AG
16.8. Conveyco Technologies
16.9. Denso Corporation
16.10. Doosan Corporation
16.11. ECA Group
16.12. FANUC Corporation
16.13. GeckoSystems Intl. Corp.
16.14. Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
16.15. Hyundai Motor Company
16.16. iRobot Corporation
16.17. Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
16.18. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
16.19. LG Electronics
16.20. Locus Robotics Corporation
16.21. Midea Group Co., Ltd.
16.22. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
16.23. Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc.
16.24. Ocado Group PLC
16.25. Omron Corporation
16.26. Rockwell Automation, Inc.
16.27. Seegrid Corporation
16.28. Seiko Epson Corporation
16.29. Teradyne, Inc.
16.30. Vecna Robotics, Inc.
16.31. Yaskawa Electric Corporation
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [375]
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