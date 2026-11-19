MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Visual SLAM Autonomous Mobile Robot Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added tooffering.

The Visual SLAM Autonomous Mobile Robot Market research report provides an in-depth assessment of technology capabilities, adoption drivers, operating challenges, regional conditions, and deployment priorities. The market is projected to reach USD 1.96 billion in 2026 and expand at a CAGR of 12.51% to USD 3.97 billion by 2032. Its insights support strategic planning by highlighting where flexible, camera-based navigation can deliver measurable operational value.

Market Overview

Visual simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) enables autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) to create and update maps while estimating their location through camera-based perception. This capability supports navigation in changing indoor environments where fixed routes, markers, or extensive guidance infrastructure may be impractical.

Adoption is being driven by demand for flexible material movement, inventory handling, inspection, cleaning, and service automation. Safety, interoperability, fleet coordination, and integration with existing enterprise systems remain essential purchasing considerations.

Flexible Navigation Reshapes Mobile Robotics

Automation is shifting from fixed-path systems toward mobile robots that adapt to changing layouts, pedestrian traffic, obstacles, and workflows. Visual SLAM offers rapid deployment, lower dependence on dedicated infrastructure, and the ability to redeploy robots across multiple tasks.



Edge computing and depth sensing are improving real-time navigation.

Sensor fusion increases localization accuracy and operational resilience.

Advanced battery systems and fleet software support longer, coordinated operations.

Lighting variation, reflective surfaces, occlusion, and localization drift remain technical challenges. Cybersecurity, employee acceptance, and system integration influence deployment success.

These findings enable decision-makers to compare opportunity potential with implementation risk when evaluating pilots, partnerships, or market-entry plans.

Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Autonomy

Artificial intelligence enhances visual SLAM through improved feature extraction, object recognition, scene understanding, obstacle classification, and recovery from ambiguous observations. Learning-based perception can distinguish persistent landmarks from temporary objects, while AI-assisted planning improves route selection and task prioritization.

Reliable deployment still requires representative training data, transparent performance testing, secure edge processing, human oversight, and safeguards against model degradation as operating environments change.

Regional and Economic Group Insights



North America: Advanced logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology ecosystems support adoption focused on productivity, safety, and integration.

Europe: Industrial modernization, regulatory alignment, energy efficiency, and human-robot collaboration shape demand.

Asia-Pacific: Strong manufacturing and electronics capabilities combine with large-scale logistics and varying automation maturity.

Middle East and Africa: Opportunities span logistics, infrastructure, mining, healthcare, and technology-led development programs. Latin America: Distribution, manufacturing, and labor-efficiency requirements drive interest, although financing and technical support vary.

The report also examines ASEAN, BRICS, European Union, G7, GCC, and NATO markets, addressing differences in standards, investment conditions, cybersecurity, supply-chain resilience, sustainability, and technology governance. This comparative perspective helps organizations identify attractive markets while adapting deployment strategies to local requirements.

Country-Level Priorities

Coverage includes Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The analysis considers national priorities across manufacturing, warehousing, mining, healthcare, service automation, industrial localization, and high-throughput operations.

Leadership and Deployment Priorities



Start with clearly defined workflows that offer measurable operational benefits.

Test performance across varied lighting, flooring, traffic, and obstacle conditions.

Confirm interoperability with warehouse, manufacturing, building-management, and fleet systems.

Assess lifecycle costs covering mapping, maintenance, batteries, connectivity, cybersecurity, and training.

Establish governance for AI models, sensor data, software updates, fallback behavior, and human escalation. Develop local service capacity and workforce programs before scaling.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to reach USD 3.97 billion by 2032 at a 12.51% CAGR.

Visual SLAM supports adaptable navigation with less reliance on fixed infrastructure.

AI, edge computing, sensor fusion, and fleet orchestration are advancing practical autonomy.

Regional readiness varies according to regulation, infrastructure, financing, and technical support. Successful scaling depends on controlled pilots, secure integration, safety governance, and workforce readiness.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. Visual SLAM Autonomous Mobile Robot Market, by Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Binocular Vision

7.3. Monocular Vision

8. Visual SLAM Autonomous Mobile Robot Market, by Robot Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Hybrid Systems

8.3. Legged Robots

8.4. Tracked Robots

8.5. Wheeled Robots

9. Visual SLAM Autonomous Mobile Robot Market, by Component

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Hardware Components

9.2.1. Motors

9.2.2. Power Supply Systems

9.2.3. Processors

9.2.4. Servos

9.3. Services

9.4. Software Systems

9.4.1. Localization Algorithms

9.4.2. Mapping Software

9.4.3. Navigation Software

10. Visual SLAM Autonomous Mobile Robot Market, by Technology

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Pose-Graph Optimization

10.3. Sensor Signal Processing

11. Visual SLAM Autonomous Mobile Robot Market, by Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Communication Systems

11.2.1. Human-Robot Interaction

11.2.2. Robot-Robot Interaction

11.3. Navigation Systems

11.3.1. Obstacle Avoidance

11.3.2. Path Planning

11.4. Object Handling

11.4.1. Grippers

11.4.2. Manipulators

12. Visual SLAM Autonomous Mobile Robot Market, by End-User Industry

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Agriculture

12.3. Healthcare

12.4. Logistics & Warehousing

12.5. Manufacturing

12.6. Retail Industry

13. Visual SLAM Autonomous Mobile Robot Market, by Region

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Asia-Pacific

13.3. North America

13.4. Latin America

13.5. Europe

13.6. Middle East

13.7. Africa

14. Visual SLAM Autonomous Mobile Robot Market, by Group

14.1. Introduction

14.2. ASEAN

14.3. GCC

14.4. European Union

14.5. BRICS

14.6. G7

14.7. NATO

15. Visual SLAM Autonomous Mobile Robot Market, by Country

15.1. Introduction

15.2. United States

15.3. Canada

15.4. Mexico

15.5. Brazil

15.6. United Kingdom

15.7. Germany

15.8. France

15.9. Russia

15.10. Italy

15.11. Spain

15.12. China

15.13. India

15.14. Japan

15.15. Australia

15.16. South Korea

16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

16.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

16.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

16.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

16.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

16.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

16.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

17. Company Profiles

17.1. ABB Ltd.

17.2. ADLINK Technology Inc.

17.3. Aethon, Inc.

17.4. Amazon Robotics LLC

17.5. BlueBotics SA

17.6. Boston Dynamics

17.7. Canon Inc.

17.8. Clearpath Robotics Inc.

17.9. Geekplus Technology Co., Ltd.

17.10. GreyOrange Pte Ltd.

17.11. InVia Robotics, Inc.

17.12. JAPAN UNIX CO., LTD.

17.13. Jungheinrich AG

17.14. KUKA AG

17.15. Locus Robotics Corp.

17.16. Mobile Industrial Robots A/S

17.17. Omron Corporation

17.18. OTTO by Rockwell Automation Inc.

17.19. Rapyuta Robotics, Co., Ltd.

17.20. Sevensense Robotics AG

17.21. Shenzhen Reeman Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.

17.22. SICK AG

17.23. Swisslog Holding AG

17.24. Vecna Robotics, Inc.

17.25. Zebra Technologies Corp.

18. Key Experts

LIST OF FIGURES [23]

LIST OF TABLES [322]

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