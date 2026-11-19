MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Phased Member Onboarding Begins Across Participating Centers, Each with Approximately 1,000 Existing Members

WUXI, China, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (NASDAQ: LOBO) (“LOBO” or the“Company”), an innovative manufacturer of electric mobility products and artificial intelligence (“AI”) service provider, today announced that 30 community-based senior service centers have been connected to its recently launched AI-Powered System Infrastructure-as-a-Service (“SISaaS”) platform for initial operational testing, evaluation and enhancement. Participating centers have also begun gradually introducing their existing senior members to the platform.

The milestone advances LOBO's community and home-based senior care initiative from its initial platform launch to testing in community settings, with a focus on evaluating how the system supports participating centers and their members in day-to-day operations.

The participating centers serve as neighborhood locations for senior activities and community-based services. According to information provided by participating operators, the residential communities in which these centers operate generally have approximately 20,000 to 30,000 residents, while each center has an existing membership base of approximately 1,000 people.

LOBO is working with the centers to introduce existing members to the platform in phases, supporting the gradual creation of digital member accounts and the evaluation of member management and service coordination workflows. These membership figures refer to the centers' existing offline membership bases; actual platform registrations will depend on member participation and onboarding progress.

The initial testing phase is intended to assess platform usability, member onboarding and the platform's compatibility with existing community service operations. Feedback from center staff and participating seniors is expected to help LOBO refine platform functionality, improve the user experience and prepare for further deployment.

The rollout follows LOBO's previously announced cooperation with Land Crest Advisory Limited. As testing progresses, the Company intends to use feedback from participating centers to guide further development and assess potential expansion to additional locations.

Over time, LOBO aims to connect community service operations, social resources and devices through AI-Powered SISaaS platform. The Company believes this approach may create future software and service revenue opportunities alongside its existing mobility products and AI-related businesses. The current deployment remains in the initial phase of testing and member onboarding. No revenue has been generated from this platform to date.

Huajian Xu, Chief Executive Officer of LOBO, commented:“Connecting the first 30 community senior service centers brings our platform into the settings where seniors already participate in activities and receive services. Our immediate focus is to work closely with these centers, progressively onboard members and evaluate how the platform can support their daily operations. We believe this practical experience will help us improve the platform and establish a foundation for broader adoption.”

About LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (NASDAQ: LOBO) is a manufacturer of electric mobility products and AI service provider. Its product portfolio includes electric bicycles, electric motorcycles, electric tricycles, electric four-wheeler carts, including golf carts and senior mobility vehicles, as well as AI-related products and services.

For more information about the Company, please visit: and .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding member onboarding, platform testing and enhancement, deployment at additional centers, future device integration and potential software and service revenue opportunities, and diverse social resources. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including partner readiness, user participation, testing results, technical performance, data privacy and security requirements, and the Company's ability to commercialize the platform. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Additional risks are described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Zane Xu

Investor Relations Manager

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Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Tel: +1-646-932-7242

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