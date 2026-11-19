MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Motorsports operations platform brings asset management, maintenance, compliance, logistics and operational intelligence together to help racing organizations operate smarter and more efficiently

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RaceOps, a new motorsports technology company purpose-built to modernize racing operations, today announced its official launch and a strategic partnership with Skip Barber Racing School, a premier driver development organization. The agreement names RaceOps the Official Technology Partner of Skip Barber Racing School, marking a major milestone as RaceOps enters the market to bring visibility, accountability, and intelligence to racing operations.

“While motorsports has heavily invested in marketing, performance, and on-track data, day-to-day operations behind successful racing programs remain fragmented across spreadsheets, disconnected software, and manual processes. RaceOps was custom-built to fill that gap,” said Chris Reichard, RaceOps Co-founder.“Our platform is designed to be the system-of-record which provides organizations deeper insights to answer critical questions before they become problems: Is a car ready to run? Are its components within their service limits? Are required inspections and certifications current? Have maintenance tasks been completed? Based on component lifecycle data, should we order more parts? Are the people, equipment, and logistics in place for the next event?

Bringing Racing Operations Into a New Era

RaceOps addresses operational challenges that directly impact readiness, safety, cost control, and performance. By tracking component lifecycles, managing work orders, documenting compliance, and streamlining logistics, RaceOps unifies essential operational data into a single connected system. Simultaneously RaceOps helps motorsports organizations reduce operational friction, decrease operational expenses, sharpen decision-making, and build more repeatable processes as they grow.

Skip Barber Puts RaceOps to Work: A Partnership Built Around the Future of Motorsports

“Between our retail Racing Schools, Formula Race Series, Corporate Events, and other programs, our vehicles are always on the move,” said Dan Ribaudo, Director of Operations for the Skip Barber Racing School.“Being able to consistently and reliably keep tabs on the status of vehicles, their maintenance logs, inspection records, and everything in between is critical to our operation. With RaceOps, that process is more efficient than ever before. We have over 150 vehicles, everything from our school cars to our race team's vehicles to transporters and trailers. In RaceOps, it's all seamless and unifies the fleet in ways we've never been able to before.”

Partnering with Skip Barber Racing School allows RaceOps to demonstrate how modern production-grade software supports complex, high-performance racing and training environments behind the scenes. With its official launch and the strategic partnership announcement of Skip Barber Racing School, RaceOps is taking its first major step toward that vision and making motorsports operations more connected, more transparent, and increasingly intelligent.

“RaceOps was built around a simple belief: the operational side of racing deserves the same level of innovation and precision as the cars on track,” said Chris Loeper, Co-Founder of RaceOps.“Launching the company alongside Skip Barber Racing School is an important statement about what we're building and where we're going. Skip Barber represents an incredible legacy in motorsports, and we're proud to work toward a future where technology helps racing organizations operate more cost-efficiently with greater clarity, consistency, and confidence.”

Building the Operational Foundation for Racing

RaceOps is built for the people and organizations responsible for everything that happens before, during, and after a car goes on track. Its long-term vision extends beyond the motorsports industry.

“In motorsports, preparation, precision, and execution matter every day,” Reichard added.“We are empowering the teams running these programs with better tools and clear information so they can spend less time chasing data and more time winning.”

About RaceOps

RaceOps is a motorsports technology company featuring purpose-built production grade software for racing teams, racing schools, and multi-car fleets. Its platform brings vehicle and component lifecycle management, maintenance, work orders, compliance, crew coordination, event logistics, and operational intelligence into one connected system. By helping motorsports organizations centralize critical information and improve operational decision-making, RaceOps is creating a more connected and intelligent racing industry.

For more information, visit raceops.com.

About Skip Barber Racing School

Since 1975, Skip Barber Racing School has shaped the careers of racing drivers across generations. Founded by Motorsports Hall of Fame inductee Skip Barber, the school has grown from a single program into a full motorsports ecosystem over five decades.

That ecosystem now includes the Skip Barber Race Series, a Formula Car championship built around driver development, and Skip Barber Racing, a championship-winning professional race team. Together, they form a clear pathway from first laps to the podium.

The influence of Skip Barber extends well beyond competition. The Skip Barber Driving Academy translates the school's proven curriculum into real-world safety training, equipping both new and experienced drivers with skills that matter on public roads and highways.

For organizations, Skip Barber Corporate Events offer a one-of-a-kind way to bring people together. By blending the thrill of motorsport with team-building, partner engagement, and employee recognition, these experiences are as memorable as they are energizing.

Media Contact

RaceOps Press & Media

Scott Goldberg

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Skip Barber Racing School

Ryan Kish

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To learn more about RaceOps and its Motorsports Operations Platform, visit