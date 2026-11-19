355% yy increase of net income to $403 million or $12.69 per share

Two-fold increase of 2027 semi-annual dividend

Potential Secondary Listing on the Singapore Exchange (SGX)

$3.6 billion in minimum contracted revenues

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN, Ltd (NYSE: TEN) (the“Company”) today reported results (unaudited) for the nine months and the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

NINE MONTHS 2026 SUMMARY RESULTS

During the first nine months of 2026, TEN, with an average in-the-water fleet of 63 vessels, generated gross revenues of $851 million, a near $274 million increase from the nine months of 2025.

The resulting net income for the first nine-months of 2026 reached $403 million equivalent to $12.69 per share compared to $2.75 per share in the nine-month period of 2025, representing a gross increase of 355%.

Operating income during the 2026 nine-month period and inclusive of a $94 million capital gain from the sale of four vessels, rose to $467 million from $171 million in the corresponding period of 2025, which also included capital gains of $12.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2026 was at $510 million from $289 million in the first nine months of 2025.

Despite having 12 vessels on scheduled dry dock, one vessel undergoing repairs and some on repositing voyages during the first nine months of 2026, fleet utilization remained high at 95.5%.

The average Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) rate per vessel per day for the nine months of 2026 rose to $45,170, compared with $30,703 in the nine months of 2025, representing a 47% increase, reflecting the continued strength of the tanker markets.

Total operating expenses per vessel per day remained at a still competitive $10,664 in the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Depreciation and amortization in the nine months ended September 30, 2026, totaled $135 million from $126 million in the corresponding 2025 period, attributable to the operation of a slightly larger fleet consisting of newer and larger class vessels.

TEN's cash balances at the end of September 2026, stood at a healthy $533.5 million, $269 million higher than the cash levels at the end of September 2025

Total bank debt as of September 30, 2026, was $2.0 billion from $1.8 billion at September 30, 2025, reflecting new loans associated with vessels entering the fleet.

Interest and finance costs for the first nine months of 2026 amounted to $65.7 million, about $7.0 million lower than the level recorded in the first nine-months of 2025, as a result of decreased spreads attained from banks for new or refinanced loans and lower global interest rates. Interest income rose to f $10.4 million in the 2026 nine-month period compared to $7.7 million received in the 2025 nine-month period.

Q3 2026 SUMMARY RESULTS

With an average fleet of 63 vessels, TEN's gross revenues during the third quarter of 2026 approximated $300 million, an increase of $113 million, or 61%, over the corresponding 2025 period.

Net income in the third quarter of 2026 reached $174.5 million (inclusive of the capital gains mentioned above), equivalent to $5.57 per share, from $1.05 per share in the third quarter of 2025 which also recorded the aforementioned capital gains. A 431% increase.

Operating income during the third quarter of 2026, inclusive of $56.2 million capital gain from the sale of three vessels in the summer of 2026, settled at $194.5 million from $60.5 million in the equivalent quarter of 2025, which included capital gains of $8.9 million obtained from the sale of three vessels

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2026 was at $185.4 million, 94% higher from the 2025 third quarter level.

Average TCE rate per vessel per day in the third quarter of 2026 reached $48,615, 59% higher than the 2025 equivalent period, supported by high fleet utilization rates of nearly 94%.

Operating expenses per vessel per day in the third quarter of 2026 were $11,394.

Depreciation and amortization expenses during the third quarter of 2026 were in line with the increased number of vessels in the fleet at $44.8 million, just $2.3 million higher than the 2025 third quarter levels.

Consistent with the first nine-months trend, interest and finance costs in the third quarter of 2026 decreased by $1.4 million from the corresponding 2025 period to $22.3 million, benefiting from lower borrowing spreads and lower global interest rates, while interest income totaled $4.8 million.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS & OTHERS

On September 29, 2026, TEN exercised its right to repurchase the 2022-built LNG carrier Tenergy, currently under a five-year finance lease, at a significant discount to fair market value. The acquisition will be completed upon the expiration of the lease in January 2027 and will be financed in its entirety through funds obtained from an international banking institution on attractive terms.

On October 26, 2026, TEN announced its authorization to commence an up to $150 million buyback program covering both common and preferred shares. The timing of any share purchases of any type, the prices and the exact number of shares to be purchased will depend on prevailing market conditions, cash balances and other uses of capital.

TEN is evaluating the possibility of applying to list its common shares on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the“SGX-ST”). TEN's common shares are currently listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and would continue to be primarily listed and traded on NYSE. No final decision or commitment has been made as to the timing, terms or conditions of any such listing on the SGX-ST.

CORPORATE AFFAIRS

On October 26, 2026, TEN announced a doubling of its first 2027 semi-annual common stock dividend to $1.00 per share, up from $0.50 per share in the 2026 comparable period. The dividend is scheduled for payment on January 20, 2027, to shareholders of record as of January 12, 2027. For the entire 2026, TEN paid common shareholders a total of $1.50 per share in dividends.

Since the Company's NYSE listing in 2002, TEN has consistently demonstrated its commitment to reward shareholders, and will have distributed, until the end of 2026 over $1.0 billion in aggregate common and preferred share dividends.

The Company's 9.25% Series E Preferred Shares become redeemable at the election of the Company on May 28, 2027, and the Company currently expects that it may elect to redeem, all or a portion of, such Series E Preferred Shares on the above stated date. This disclosure does not constitute a notice of redemption, and there can be no assurance as to the amount, if any, of the Series E Preferred Shares that will be redeemed.

CORPORATE STRATEGY

As tanker market fundamentals, in terms of supply and demand remain healthy and continue to be supported by trade dislocations stemming from geopolitics, TEN benefits from the very strong conditions evident both in the freight market and the firm asset values.

Accordingly, TEN continues to capture the market upside through spot and profit-sharing contracts, while pursuing long-term charter coverage at today's high levels.

With cash balances well in excess of half a billion dollars, and $3.6 billion of future revenues, management remains committed to evaluating accretive growth opportunities across the various sectors in which TEN operates, while continuing to focus on the divestment of older assets where demand remains strong.

“TEN is navigating through this unprecedented environment with a diversified and high-quality fleet, positioned to capture market upside by securing firm forward revenues and providing shareholders with attractive returns. In parallel, it is continuing its dynamic 20-vessel newbuilding program,” stated Mr. George Saroglou, COO and President of TEN.“The doubling of the 2027 first semi-annual dividend, the $150 million buyback program together with the divestment of older tonnage highlights management's intention to use TEN's healthy and growing cash balances for the long-term benefit of the Company, and its shareholders,” To this end, and having been pioneers in the capital markets with a first public listing back in 1993 on the Oslo Bors, and in 2002 on the NYSE, management currently evaluates a possible secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange (SGX), in order to position the Company in the growing Asian capital market going forward” Mr. Saroglou concluded.

TEN's CURRENT NEWBUILDING PROGRAM

