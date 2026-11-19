MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Patent Strengthens Cingulate's Intellectual Property Portfolio While Company Maintains Focus on Advancing Lead ADHD Candidate CTx-1301

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed ReleaseTM (PTRTM) drug delivery platform to develop a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,797,335, titled "Trimodal, Precision-Timed Release Tablet."

The newly issued patent covers a buspirone tablet formulation incorporating Cingulate's proprietary PTRTM technology, which is designed to release medication at three separate, predetermined times throughout the day from a single tablet. Buspirone is an FDA-approved treatment for anxiety disorders. The patented formulation supports the Company's development of CTx-2103 and further demonstrates the versatility and broader applicability of Cingulate's technology beyond its initial focus on ADHD.

"Cingulate remains focused on advancing CTx-1301, our lead ADHD treatment candidate, toward NDA resubmission and commercialization in the second half of 2027, if approved. We believe CTx-2103 represents an attractive opportunity to build a pipeline of assets beyond ADHD with our proprietary PTRTM Platform. The issuance of this patent further strengthens the Company's intellectual property portfolio. Following approval of CTx-1301, Cingulate anticipates initiating the development of CTx-2103," said Cingulate Chairman and CEO Shane J. Schaffer.

About U.S. Patent No. 12,797,335

U.S. Patent No. 12,797,335, titled "Trimodal, Precision-Timed Release Tablet," was issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office on November 17, 2026. The patent covers a pharmaceutical tablet formulation designed to deliver three separate releases of an active pharmaceutical ingredient at predetermined intervals following administration. The patented technology utilizes Cingulate's proprietary Precision Timed ReleaseTM (PTRTM) approach to control the timing of medication release from a single oral dosage form. The patent covers a buspirone formulation relevant to Cingulate's investigational CTx-2103 candidate for the treatment of anxiety disorders and further expands the Company's intellectual property portfolio surrounding its proprietary drug delivery technology.

About Anxiety

Anxiety disorders are the most common category of mental disorders in the United States, affecting nearly 30 percent of adults at some point during their lives, according to the American Psychiatric Association.1 Anxiety is a normal response to stress or perceived danger and can help individuals prepare for challenging situations. However, when excessive anxiety becomes persistent, difficult to control, and interferes with everyday activities, it may constitute an anxiety disorder.2 According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), an estimated 31.1 percent of U.S. adults experience an anxiety disorder at some point during their lives.3 Despite the availability of effective treatments, anxiety disorders frequently go undiagnosed or untreated, with research indicating that delays between the onset of symptoms and initial treatment can extend for many years.4 The COVID-19 pandemic further highlighted the growing burden of mental health conditions, with the World Health Organization reporting a 25 percent increase in the global prevalence of anxiety and depression during the first year of the pandemic.5

About CTx-2103

CTx-2103 utilizes a novel multi-core formulation of buspirone, an FDA-approved treatment for anxiety.

CTx-2103 will be designed as a once-daily, modified-release tablet with clear differentiation and compelling advantages over standard treatment options which must be taken multiple times per day to maximize efficacy.

Cingulate completed a proof-of-concept study in which pharmacokinetics were evaluated for a trimodal tablet providing three precisely timed doses of buspirone. In addition, scintigraphic imaging visualized transit of the tablet through the gastrointestinal tract to confirm both the site and onset of release, which was then correlated with pharmacokinetic data to establish the full release profile of the CTx-2103 formulation. Based on the pharmacokinetic profile seen in the data, CTx-2103 achieved a triple release of buspirone. These results provided the critical information required to complete a Pre-IND meeting with FDA to discuss the design of the clinical and regulatory program.

About Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

ADHD is a chronic neurobiological and developmental disorder that affects millions of children and often continues into adulthood. The estimated market size of the US ADHD market is approximately 100 million annual prescriptions. The condition is marked by an ongoing pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity that interferes with functioning or development. In the U.S., over 20 million patients have been diagnosed with ADHD. Among this group, 12 million are adults and over 8 million are under the age of 17. According to the CDC, just 53.6 percent of all children and teens with ADHD reported they were actively treating their symptoms with medication in 2022, with 65-90 percent demonstrating clinical ADHD symptoms that persist into adulthood. Current market trends demonstrate that adult ADHD prevalence is larger and growing faster than the child and adolescent segments combined.

About CTx-1301

CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate HCl) is a once-daily, multi-core tablet utilizing Cingulate's proprietary Precision Timed ReleaseTM (PTRTM) platform to deliver three precisely timed releases of active medication across the day. This design aims to provide rapid onset of effect and entire active-day duration. CTx-1301 is being evaluated for the treatment of ADHD under the FDA's 505(b)(2) pathway. In October 2025, the FDA accepted for review the NDA for CTx-1301 and assigned a PDUFA target action date of May 31, 2026. On June 1, 2026, the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter for the CTx-1301 NDA; the Company and its CDMO have since substantially completed the manufacturing work required to address the CMC requests, and the Company expects to resubmit the NDA between December 2026 and January 2026. There can be no assurance regarding the timing of any resubmission or whether approval will occur.

About Precision Timed ReleaseTM (PTRTM) Platform Technology

Cingulate is developing ADHD and anxiety disorder product candidates capable of achieving true once-daily dosing using Cingulate's innovative PTR drug delivery platform technology. It incorporates a proprietary Erosion Barrier Layer (EBL) providing control of drug release at precise, pre-defined times with no release of drug prior to the intended release. The EBL technology is enrobed around a drug-containing core to give a tablet-in-tablet dose form. It is designed to erode at a controlled rate until eventually the drug is released from the core tablet. The EBL formulation, OralogikTM, is licensed from BDD Pharma. Cingulate intends to utilize its PTR technology to expand and augment its clinical-stage pipeline by identifying and developing additional product candidates in other therapeutic areas in addition to Anxiety and ADHD.

About Cingulate Inc.

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING) is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary PTR drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, designed to improve the lives of patients suffering from frequently diagnosed conditions characterized by burdensome daily dosing regimens and suboptimal treatment outcomes. With an initial focus on the treatment of ADHD, Cingulate is identifying and evaluating additional therapeutic areas where PTR technology may be employed to develop future product candidates, including to treat anxiety disorders. Cingulate is headquartered in Kansas City. For more information, visit Cingulate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include all statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding our current views and assumptions with respect to future events regarding our business, including statements with respect to our plans, assumptions, expectations, beliefs and objectives with respect to product development, clinical studies, clinical and regulatory timelines, the timing and outcome of any resubmission of the CTx-1301 NDA, market opportunity, competitive position, business strategies, potential growth opportunities, our expected cash runway, and anticipated capital needs and financing plans. These statements are generally identified by the use of such words as "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "continue," "outlook," "will," "potential" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. Readers are cautioned that any forward-looking information provided by us or on our behalf is not a guarantee of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 18, 2026 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2026, and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Investor & Media Relations:

Thomas Dalton

Vice President, Corporate and Government Relations, Cingulate

(480) 529-5434