(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "System on Chip Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The system on chip (SoC) market research report provides strategic analysis of the technologies, applications, competitive forces, and regional developments shaping semiconductor demand. The market is projected to reach USD 156.46 billion in 2026 and expand at a CAGR of 8.40% to USD 254.63 billion by 2032, driven by demand for higher performance, lower power consumption, and tighter hardware-software integration. SoCs combine computing, graphics, memory interfaces, connectivity, security, and specialized accelerators in compact platforms. They are increasingly essential across smartphones, data centers, edge AI devices, vehicles, wearables, robotics, and connected industrial systems. Global semiconductor sales reached USD 627.6 billion in 2024, up 19.1% from 2023, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association. Transformative Market Shifts

Heterogeneous architectures are integrating CPUs, GPUs, neural processing units, digital signal processors, memory controllers, and security modules.

Advanced packaging, chiplets, 2.5D and 3D integration, interposers, and high-bandwidth memory are improving performance per watt and design flexibility.

Embedded security, workload-specific optimization, and resilient supply chains are becoming important competitive differentiators. Government initiatives are reshaping capacity decisions, including USD 52.7 billion allocated under the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act and more than EUR 43 billion targeted through the European Chips Act. These insights support strategic planning by clarifying where architectural innovation, manufacturing investment, and ecosystem partnerships are likely to create durable competitive advantages. Artificial Intelligence Impact AI is accelerating demand for data center processors and edge AI SoCs used in smartphones, PCs, cameras, vehicles, medical devices, factories, and smart homes. Local inference improves latency, privacy, bandwidth efficiency, and real-time decision-making. Machine learning is also transforming SoC development through AI-assisted placement, routing, verification, power optimization, and design-space exploration. Vendors are prioritizing neural processing units, memory bandwidth, high-speed interconnects, software development kits, and model optimization tools. This analysis helps product leaders identify opportunities where efficient silicon and mature developer ecosystems can strengthen market positioning. Regional and Economic Group Insights

Asia-Pacific: Leads production and consumption through foundry capacity, electronics manufacturing, automotive expansion, and government-backed semiconductor programs.

North America: Dominates fabless design, EDA software, semiconductor IP, cloud computing, and AI accelerators. Mexico and Brazil are gaining relevance in assembly, automotive manufacturing, payments, and telecom modernization.

Europe: Specializes in automotive semiconductors, industrial automation, power electronics, aerospace, defense, and secure embedded systems.

ASEAN: Benefits from diversified assembly, packaging, testing, and electronics manufacturing across Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines.

GCC: Presents opportunities in AI infrastructure, smart cities, secure connectivity, autonomous systems, and energy digitalization. BRICS, G7, and NATO markets: Influence demand through digital modernization, advanced R&D, semiconductor equipment, trusted supply chains, and high-assurance applications. Country-level coverage spans the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. The regional analysis enables more informed market-entry and sourcing decisions by highlighting differences in design capability, manufacturing strength, policy support, and end-market demand. Strategic Priorities for Industry Leaders

Align SoC roadmaps with measurable outcomes such as lower latency, reduced power use, greater inference throughput, and longer device support.

Diversify foundry, packaging, and critical IP sourcing through dual sourcing, supplier qualification, and long-term capacity agreements.

Evaluate chiplet strategies and advanced packaging to improve design reuse and accelerate portfolio development.

Embed secure boot, hardware roots of trust, encryption, side-channel protection, and lifecycle updates from the architecture stage. Invest in AI-assisted design, power optimization, developer tools, and software partnerships. Key Takeaways from This Report

The market is forecast to grow from USD 156.46 billion in 2026 to USD 254.63 billion by 2032.

AI acceleration, heterogeneous computing, chiplets, and advanced packaging are redefining SoC competitiveness.

Regional incentives and supply chain resilience are increasingly central to investment and sourcing strategies. Long-term leadership will depend on combining efficient silicon, embedded security, software enablement, and application-specific optimization. Key Attributes



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2026-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $156.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $254.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026



7. System on Chip Market, by Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Analog

7.3. Digital

8. System on Chip Market, by Core Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Multicore SoC

8.3. Single-Core SoC

9. System on Chip Market, by Integration Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Full Custom Integration

9.3. Standard Cell

10. System on Chip Market, by Processing Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Accelerator Integration

10.3. Processing Composition

11. System on Chip Market, by Connectivity Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Wired

11.3. Wireless

11.3.1. Wi-Fi

11.3.2. Bluetooth

12. System on Chip Market, by Memory Type

12.1. Introduction

12.2. External Memory

12.3. Embedded Memory

12.4. Unified Memory

13. System on Chip Market, by Application

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Automotive

13.2.1. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

13.2.2. Infotainment Systems

13.2.3. Powertrain Electronics

13.3. Consumer Electronics

13.3.1. Home Appliances

13.3.2. Smartphones

13.3.3. Tablets

13.3.4. Wearables

13.4. Industrial

13.4.1. Energy Management

13.4.2. Industrial Automation

13.5. Telecommunications & Data Center

13.6. Healthcare

13.6.1. Medical Imaging Devices

13.6.2. Implantable Electronics

14. System on Chip Market, by End User

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Consumer Electronics Manufacturers

14.3. Automotive OEMs

14.4. Industrial & IoT Equipment Makers

14.5. Telecom Operators & Infrastructure Providers

15. System on Chip Market, by Region

15.1. Introduction

15.2. Asia-Pacific

15.3. Europe

15.4. North America

15.5. Latin America

15.6. Africa

15.7. Middle East

16. System on Chip Market, by Group

16.1. Introduction

16.2. NATO

16.3. G7

16.4. BRICS

16.5. European Union

16.6. ASEAN

16.7. GCC

17. System on Chip Market, by Country

17.1. Introduction

17.2. United States

17.3. China

17.4. Germany

17.5. Japan

17.6. India

17.7. United Kingdom

17.8. France

17.9. Canada

17.10. Australia

17.11. Italy

17.12. Brazil

17.13. South Korea

17.14. Mexico

17.15. Russia

17.16. Spain

18. Competitive Landscape

18.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

18.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

18.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

18.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

18.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

18.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

18.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

19. Company Profiles

19.1. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

19.2. Apple Inc.

19.3. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

19.4. NVIDIA Corporation

19.5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

19.6. Broadcom Inc.

19.7. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

19.8. Texas Instruments Incorporated

19.9. STMicroelectronics N.V.

19.10. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

19.11. AMBARELLA, INC.

19.12. Analog Devices, Inc.

19.13. Arm Holdings PLC

19.14. Efinix, Inc.

19.15. Esperanto Technologies by Ainekko, Co.

19.16. Espressif Systems

19.17. Fujitsu Limited

19.18. Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.

19.19. InCore

19.20. Infineon Technologies AG

19.21. Intel Corporation

19.22. Kneron, Inc.

19.23. Marvell Technology, Inc.

19.24. Microchip Technology Incoporated

19.25. Novatek Microelectronics Corp.

19.26. QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION

19.27. Realtek Semiconductor Corp

19.28. Renesas Electronics Corporation

19.29. UNISOC (Shanghai) Technology Co., Ltd.

20. Key Experts



List of Figures [27]

List of Tables [380]



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