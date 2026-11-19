MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The LogileONE partner will put scale management technology long used by large chains within reach of regional and independent grocers

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logile, Inc., a global leader in AI-powered Connected Workforce solutions, today named TRUNO its first reseller in the LogileONE partner ecosystem, marking an important milestone in expanding access to Logile's retail technology across North America. The partnership brings together two companies with deep grocery industry expertise and a shared commitment to helping retailers operate more efficiently. TRUNO will initially sell and support Logile Scale Management for grocery chains across the United States.

Headquartered in Lubbock, Texas, TRUNO has provided scales and retail store technology to grocers for more than 45 years and supports more than 13,000 customer sites. Its customers range from small local chains to some of the largest retailers in the U.S. Logile Scale Management will sit alongside the POS systems and hardware TRUNO already delivers.

“For more than 20 years, Logile has been driven by a passion for retail and a vision of helping retailers run great stores with confidence,” said Verlin Youd, VP Global Partner Ecosystems at Logile.“TRUNO brings that same commitment, along with 45 years of grocery expertise and trusted relationships across thousands of stores. That shared understanding of retail makes this new relationship with TRUNO especially exciting as it becomes both a Logile partner and our first reseller. Scale Management is an important part of executing fresh operations consistently, and together we have an opportunity to bring these capabilities to more grocers. It's exactly the kind of partnership we envisioned when we created LogileONE, combining complementary strengths to deliver greater value to retailers.”

Grocers rely on digital scales across fresh departments, including deli, meat, ready-to-eat, bakery and produce, to weigh products and print the price labels shoppers see. Each scale needs current item and pricing data to get those labels right. Logile Scale Management, which TRUNO will now offer its customers, keeps item and pricing data current on every scale in every store from one central location.

Through the partnership, TRUNO will handle installation and implementation and provide ongoing 24/7 support, with Logile backing TRUNO's team through Level 3 technical support.

“Our customers trust TRUNO to bring them the best technology available, and Logile Scale Management meets that bar,” said Wes Hobgood, Chief Strategy Officer at TRUNO.“We're already in these stores supporting their teams every day, so this gives us another strong option to put in front of the grocers we serve. We see real promise in what this partnership means for those stores and for the future of fresh retail technology.”

TRUNO joined LogileONE as a Technology and Solution Partner when Logile introduced the ecosystem in June 2026, and its new reseller role expands that relationship. Scale Management is a foundational part of Logile's Fresh Operations portfolio, and the two companies may consider adding related solutions in the future.

Grocers interested in learning more about Logile Scale Management can reach TRUNO at truno.com/contact.

About Logile

Logile helps retailers run great stores with confidence. As a global leader in AI-powered Connected Workforce solutions, Logile cuts through operational chaos with one platform and one plan to keep every shift, shelf and store in sync. A retail AI trailblazer founded in 2005, Logile makes demand-driven operations real and repeatable by unifying forecasting, labor scheduling, task execution, inventory, fresh item management and food safety into a single platform. The result: less waste, labor aligned to real demand, stronger execution and consistently better-performing stores. Learn more at logile.com.

About TRUNO Retail Technology Solutions

TRUNO Retail Technology Solutions is a leading provider of point-of-sale and retail technology to independent and regional grocers across the United States. With more than 45 years of experience and 13,000+ customer sites under management, TRUNO delivers the hardware, software, and services grocers need to run efficient, profitable stores. Headquartered in Lubbock, Texas, TRUNO is part of the Masked Rider Capital family of companies.

Media Contact

Idea Grove, on behalf of Logile

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