MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Rock Assurance, a leading auto and home insurance provider in the Northeast, announced the appointment of Jack Condon as Vice President of Claims within the Independent Agency Group. In this role, Jack will be responsible for the Casualty Claims organization, spanning bodily injury, no-fault (PIP), and medical bill review. He will set the strategic direction, drive operational excellence, and own the financial performance of the casualty claims team.

“We are excited to welcome Jack to the IA Claims team,” said Cornelius Young, Chief Claims Officer of Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation.“His experience leading large, complex teams while overseeing multi-state and national operations, along with his proven track record of steering strategic initiatives across claims, will make him a tremendous asset to our organization.”

Jack joins Plymouth Rock after nearly 30 years at Progressive Insurance, where he held a series of senior leadership roles of increasing responsibility across the East Coast and Midwest. Most recently, he served as Claims Business Leader for New York and New England, overseeing quality, customer service, and productivity across the region's claims operations, with a focus on driving results, operational excellence, and organizational transformation.

“I am excited to join Plymouth Rock and for the opportunity to lead a talented team dedicated to providing trusted support when our customers need it most,” said Condon.“I look forward to driving innovation, strengthening collaboration, and advancing our shared commitment to exceptional service.”

Condon holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

To learn more about career opportunities at Plymouth Rock, visit the Plymouth Rock website.

About Plymouth Rock

Plymouth Rock was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock's innovative approach puts customers' convenience and satisfaction first, giving them the choice to do business the way they want – online, using a mobile device, by phone or with one of Plymouth Rock's agents. Plymouth Rock Assurance®and Plymouth Rock®are brand names and service marks used by separate underwriting, managed insurance, and management companies that offer property and casualty insurance in multiple states pursuant to licensing arrangements. Taken together, the companies write and manage $2.5 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

Each underwriting and managed insurance company is a separate legal entity that is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policy as issued. You can learn more about us by visiting plymouthrock.com.

Media Contact:

Kevin Long

Plymouth Rock

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